Telarus Partners with Ready Wireless to Grow IoT Portfolio

SANDY, Utah, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telarus, the #1 Technology Solutions Brokerage of Cloud, Unified Communications, Contact Center, Network Services, Security, and Mobility and IoT, announced a strategic partnership with Ready Wireless today. Telarus and its ecosystem of technology consultants will now leverage Ready's expansive portfolio of asset monitoring and sensor management solutions to help business owners solve business problems.

Ready Wireless is a leading IoT Managed Service Provider and Systems Integrator. The company is a one-stop-shop that brings networks, devices, and portals together to solve weighty problems for business customers. Prepackaged solutions address critical business needs such as contact tracing, distracted driving, and asset management. Ready's solutions are customizable and its portals offer clean and powerful management capabilities for Ready's customers. For more information, visit (PRNewswire)

"Our team has been focused on building out IoT capabilities for the last five years and now have over 150 solutions functioning on our platform. Given the range of problems we help solve, Ready has structured our organization around supporting the channel to ensure success," said Fred Haumesser, Cofounder, and CRO at Ready. "With the Telarus partnership, we can greatly expand our reach and work closely with those agents to help identify needs and provide more value to their already existing relationships while also opening doors to new targets. Together, we'll be able to expand the conversation."

Thanks to Ready's coding library and unique framework approach, it has built a foundation of over 150 applications and derivatives of these applications into our "hero solutions" addressing the top-of-mind problems (i.e., Returning to work safely (COVID), remote tank monitoring, logistics, hospitality, and smart facility). Ready helps customers do more with less. By always knowing the location and condition of whatever high-value assets they wish to monitor in real-time, customers are able to operate more efficiently.

"We are excited to have Ready Wireless join our portfolio of IoT suppliers, we have a solid group of solution providers, and the Ready Wireless team is a great addition," said Chris Whitaker, VP of Mobility and IoT at Telarus.

"Telarus' impressive reputation of global growth and thoughtful approach to solutions and offering in the Technology Services space is what made this partnership a priority for our leadership here at Ready," commented Dennis Henderson, CEO at READY. "We're really excited to work alongside their expansive network of agents."

