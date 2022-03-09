NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!

Myeloid Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Presentations on mRNA in-vivo Delivery and ATAK™ CAR Receptors at AACR 2022 Annual Meeting

Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present two late-breaking posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.

(PRNewsfoto/Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Details of the Myeloid posters are below:

Title: ATAK receptors, a new class of chimeric antigen receptors that harness innate immunity in myeloid cells to target cancer 
Session: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1
Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 17

Title: In vivo programming of myeloid cells by mRNA mediated delivery of novel Fc alpha fusion receptor activates anti-tumor immunity 
Session: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1
Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM ET
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 17

Abstracts and full session details can be accessed through the AACR meeting planner: AACR Annual Meeting 2022 | April 8-13, 2022 | New Orleans

About Myeloid Therapeutics
Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Crossing the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including by using autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.

Myeloid Media Contact
Ryo Imai
Finsbury Glover Hering (FGH)
ryo.imai@fgh.com
949-293-2928

Investor Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
Amy@juniper-point.com
858-914-1962

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myeloid-therapeutics-announces-late-breaking-presentations-on-mrna-in-vivo-delivery-and-atak-car-receptors-at-aacr-2022-annual-meeting-301498844.html

SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.