Lear Selected as Supplier for 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive-technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it has been selected by General Motors to supply front and rear seats to the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup.

The 40/60 split second-row seat – designed by Lear – offers four configurations, allowing users to haul gear or equipment while accommodating passengers in the second row. For the Silverado EV's RST model, Lear engineered a tuck-and-tumble sequence for the second-row seat that provides best-in-class ergonomics and functionality. The fold-flat second-row seat combines with the innovative Multi-Flex Midgate, which collapses the bulkhead wall between the cabin and cargo space, to expand the storage capacity of the 5-foot-11-inch bed to just over 9 feet.

"With the most complete capabilities of any seating supplier in the world, Lear's highly crafted, world-class seating solutions are helping Chevrolet reimagine its best-selling nameplate," said Lear President and CEO Ray Scott. "We are honored to be named a General Motors' Supplier of the Year for the last four years. Lear's content on the Silverado EV is a continuation of the strong relationship we are proud to have with GM."

Lear designed the foam, trim, structure, mechanism, plastics and seat harness for the seats, which will be produced at Lear's new state-of-the-art facility in Detroit. The plant is scheduled to open in mid-2022 creating hundreds of new jobs for Detroit and southeastern Michigan residents, supplying seats on a just-in-time basis for the electric vehicles produced at GM's Factory ZERO in Detroit-Hamtramck.

Globally, over one-third of Lear's 257 locations – both Seating and E-Systems facilities – currently supply products to several different automakers for use in hybrid and electric vehicles.

"It's an exciting time for the industry, GM and Lear," Scott said. "We are thrilled to be part of it, and we are eager to help Detroit – and Michigan – continue as the hub of the global automotive industry by creating smarter, safer and cleaner vehicles."

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

