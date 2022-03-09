Iridium Optimizing Live Video Over Iridium Certus® with AnsuR Technologies

MCLEAN, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced AnsuR Technologies as a Value-Added Developer (VAD) providing optimized video software solutions for use over the Iridium Certus service. AnsuR's video compression software can deliver high-precision, geo-tagged live action video content with up to 99% less bandwidth than traditional methods.

A screenshot of live on-the-move 1080 HD video footage over the Iridium network in real-time utilizing AnsuR’s ASMIRA application. (PRNewswire)

This application supports the Iridium® network's ability to deliver high-precision mission-critical communications anywhere on the planet and provides another state-of-the-art capability over its powerful Iridium Certus terminals for its customers, including emergency responders, global militaries, NGOs, and businesses.

Iridium and AnsuR first demonstrated this capability during Operation Arctic Lynx (OAL), an internationally coordinated field demonstration of Iridium and Iridium Connected® technology in the polar regions. AnsuR software enabled the provision of rapid situational awareness and mission-critical photos and video delivery over the Iridium network. Driving through heavy fog and rainfall above the Arctic circle in Utqiagvik, Alaska, the team transmitted live on-the-move 1080 HD video footage over the Iridium network in real-time utilizing AnsuR's ASMIRA application. The video was filmed using a commercial-off-the-shelf camera attached to the vehicle, sent over an Iridium Certus Connected® Thales MissionLINK™ 700 terminal and then viewed by team members over multiple IP-connected networks around the world.

"Using AnsuR's photo and video compression technology to send high precision and quality media while optimizing bandwidth use and focusing on what is operationally relevant over the Iridium network has already proven to be a gamechanger," says Scott Scheimreif, Executive Vice President of Government Programs, Iridium. "Live video delivered on Iridium's L-band network is creating a new standard for reliability and certainty and should be considered as a new necessity of any communications PACE plan."

"Visual information is vital for situational awareness. The demand for high quality, low-bandwidth real-time video transmission, along with cost and bandwidth efficient image transfer, is rising, strengthening our commitment to developing great software products that deliver immediate impact," says Paul Gudonis, CEO, AnsuR.

Harald Skinnemoen, AnsuR's Founder and CTIO, added, "We are delighted to join Iridium as a Value-Added Developer. Working with Iridium and partnering with their distribution channel will enable our software to reach more customers operating in dynamic and complex environments to aid the decision-making process and overall mission success."

Iridium Certus terminals are enabled by the Iridium satellite constellation, which provides a web of coverage around the entire planet. The constellation delivers low-latency satellite connectivity through small form factor equipment, making it ideal for applications requiring mobility. Its L-band spectrum offers a weather-resilient and highly reliable signal, helping to ensure the delivery of mission critical communications.

For more information about Iridium visit: www.iridium.com

For more information about AnsuR visit: www.ansur.no

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

