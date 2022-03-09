HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS AND COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF NIEDERMEYER RISK MANAGEMENT, LLC IN OREGON

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Niedermeyer Risk Management, LLC (Niedermeyer Risk Management). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Beaverton, Oregon, Niedermeyer Risk Management provides employee benefits consulting, commercial and personal insurance. Niedermeyer Risk Management specializes in the hospitality (wineries) and construction (architects, general contractors, trades) industries, which support Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

Jon Niedermeyer, CEO & Managing Partner of Niedermeyer Risk Management, and the Niedermeyer Risk Management team will join Hub Northwest.

The move will provide Niedermeyer Risk Management with access to Hub's distinctive resources, services, and industry-leading specialists, including claims and risk management, sales development tools, and digital marketing to continue growing their business and increasing their offering to clients.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

