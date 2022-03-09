As the Brand's Culinary Ambassador, the Iron Chef Brings His Philosophy and Approach to Cooking in Curating Products, Creating New Recipes, and Developing Exclusive Content

Harry & David® Teams Up Geoffrey Zakarian, Award-Winning Chef and Restaurateur to Engage Customers in the Joy of Fine Food, Entertaining, and Healthy Living As the Brand's Culinary Ambassador, the Iron Chef Brings His Philosophy and Approach to Cooking in Curating Products, Creating New Recipes, and Developing Exclusive Content

JERICHO, N.Y., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry & David®, America's premier choice in gourmet food gifting, is teaming up with Iron Chef, TV host, and author Geoffrey Zakarian to share his passion for fine food, entertaining, and healthy living with customers. As Culinary Ambassador for Harry & David, Zakarian will curate and create products, recipes, and experiences that reflect his philosophy on cooking and entertaining so customers can express, connect, and celebrate life's delicious moments. Harry & David is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

Geoffrey Zakarian will share his expertise on everything in the kitchen, from pairing food with wine to making an unforgettable birthday dinner (PRNewswire)

Zakarian has presided over some of the country's top kitchens, traveling the world for new inspiration to marry with his classical training and techniques in a lifelong effort to deliver paramount hospitality experiences. Now, he's bringing his culinary expertise and signature style to Harry & David.

"I am a long-time fan of Harry & David, starting with the famous Royal Riviera® Pears - but these delicious pears are just the beginning of what the brand has to offer," Zakarian says. "I've had such a great time immersing myself in all the Harry & David offerings and taste-testing products, from meats and cheeses to seafood and desserts, so I can share some of my personal favorites through new recipes, experiences, and more."

"We are very excited to collaborate with Geoffrey and share his passion for good food with our customers," says Greg Sarley, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets. "Across our consumer touchpoints, we look forward to bringing his unique point of view for elevated entertaining to our community, as we help foster relationships through distinctive fare and create meaningful opportunities for engaging with Geoffrey, Harry & David, and each other."

GZ Approved: Curated Product Assortment

To launch the collaboration, Zakarian has curated a collection of more than 30 Harry & David specialty products, including items from Wolferman's Bakery® and Vital Choice®. Items within the assortment range from $32 to $200 and will change seasonally. A sampling of key categories and gourmet food products in the inaugural collection include:

Creating Special Moments In the Kitchen – and Beyond

Zakarian will share his expertise on everything in the kitchen, from pairing food with wine to making an unforgettable birthday dinner. Customers can channel their inner gourmet chef through how-to videos featuring newly created recipes, such as: Poached Pears with Red Wine, Roasted Rib Eye with Caramelized Shallots, Greek Sunday Morning Yogurt Parfait and Geoffrey Zakarian's Famous Bloody Mary, and much more.

Free Shipping and More for Celebrations Passport® Members

Gourmet food enthusiasts can take advantage of the company's Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which rewards customers and celebrates their thoughtfulness with free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. The program also provides the ability to unlock additional perks and benefits that grow as members gift.

Customers can stay up-to-date on what's happening at Harry & David by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Harry & David®

Since 1934, Harry & David has been America's premier choice in gourmet food gifting. Headquartered in Southern Oregon, Harry & David owns and operates 20 different orchards, spread over 100 square miles, featuring fresh yearly crops of handpicked delicious fruit, including peaches, Bosc pears and the iconic Royal Riviera® pears. Harry & David offers a wide variety of options for everyday sharing and entertaining, including Moose Munch® premium popcorn, Wolferman's Bakery®, Vital Choice® and Stock Yards® branded products. Harry & David is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

FLWS - LM

FLWS - HD

Harry & David® Teams Up Geoffrey Zakarian to Engage Customers in the Joy of Fine Food, Entertaining, and Healthy Living (PRNewswire)

Geoffrey Zakarian Brings His Philosophy and Approach to Cooking in Curating Products, Creating New Recipes, and Developing Exclusive Content with Harry & David® (PRNewswire)

Harry & David® (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harry & David