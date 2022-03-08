Ellen Bialo, Head of Interactive Educational Systems Design, Joins MIND Research Institute Board

IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Research Institute announced the addition of Ellen Bialo to its board of directors. Bialo, President and CEO of Interactive Educational Systems Design , devotes much of her time to the management, implementation, and analysis of education market research.

(PRNewsfoto/MIND Research Institute) (PRNewswire)

"Ellen's personal commitment to improving education through technology and mentoring students make her a strong fit with MIND Research Institute's mission," said MIND's Chairman, John Phelan. "We are very pleased that Ellen will bring her perspective and passion for mathematics to our roster of distinguished education and business leaders."

Bialo has served the education publishing community as chair of the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) Education Section board of directors, an advisor to the National Science Foundation, and a member of the School Tech Exposition & Conference advisory board. She earned the QED Pinnacle Mentoring Award for her work in mentoring young professionals in the education marketing field. In 2009, she was awarded the first Education Technology Impact Award ever given by the SIIA.

"As a former mathematics teacher, instructional designer and researcher, one of my passions has always been improving mathematics education," said Bialo. "When I was asked to join MIND's board of directors, I thought, what a perfect match!"

Prior to founding IESD, Bialo spent almost a decade in the classroom, teaching mathematics at both the junior and senior high school levels. She also taught courses at New York University and Teachers College in psychoeducational practice, and communication and technology. In addition to her academic training as a teacher, she earned her graduate degree at Teachers College, Columbia University and is a certified educational psychologist.

"Ellen's vast experience in the education technology sector will be transformative for our students across the country," said MIND's CEO Brett Woudenberg. "I am excited to work with Ellen as she adds industry perspective to our board and organization. I look forward to working with her in our mission of ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems."

About MIND Research Institute

MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math® , a PreK-8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems. ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and informative feedback. Visit mindresearch.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIND Research Institute