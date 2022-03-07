GlobalVetLink Announces Streamlined Pet Travel for Hawaii

AMES, Iowa, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink has enhanced its industry leading Compliance Assistant product to include automated preparation of pet travel certificates for the state of Hawaii. Available in early April, the enhancement adds Hawaii to the over 45 international destinations already handled by the GVL Compliance Assistant Pet TravelPass. Veterinarians and veterinary technicians can now prepare the certificates required for pet travel to Hawaii, without the work and specialized knowledge previously required to accurately create the required documents. The GVL Pet TravelPass uses a sophisticated rules engine that guides the user through creating a submission-ready travel document packet, accepted by the Hawaii Animal Industry Division.

"Services to prepare domestic and international travel paperwork for traveling pet families is a $200 million business opportunity for veterinary practices," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of GlobalVetLink. "Our GVL Compliance Assistant makes it possible for any practice, big or small, to offer these services."

The GVL Pet TravelPass for Hawaii is an expansion of GlobalVetLink's Compliance Assistant SaaS platform used by over 10,000 veterinary practices for creation and electronic submission of required state and federal documentation for companion, production, and equine focused practices. The Compliance Assistant platform helps veterinarians and veterinary technicians streamline documentation processes by eliminating time consuming manual preparation required to meet the myriad of state, federal and international regulations and guidelines that change regularly.

"GlobalVetLink knows that every veterinarian wants to feel confident in having the time to do what they do best, care for their clients," said Stacey Noe, Director of Product Management for GlobalVetLink. "Until now, many practices have been unable to respond to requests from families travelling domestically and internationally with their pets, including to Hawaii," continued Noe. "If they do choose to provide the services, it is usually at the expense of having less time for patients and working through the frustration and risk of interpreting complex regulations. Now, veterinary practices can offer the service using the GVL Compliance Assistant Pet TravelPass as a tool to reduce preparation time from hours to less than 10 minutes."

The GVL Pet TravelPass for Hawaii use a simple step-by-step, Q&A format to collect basic information and automatically incorporates completed FAVN tests and Rabies Vaccination certificates to create a submission-ready travel document packet, accepted by the Hawaii Animal Industry Division for arrival in Honolulu, HI. The workflow ensures that all entry requirements are met, completes the required forms, and enables sharing of the completed packet with the animal owner prior to travel. The GVL Pet TravelPass uses the same process to produce documentation for over 45 international travel destinations. Interested in learning more? Visit our website.

About GlobalVetLink

GlobalVetLink is the leading animal health compliance platform. GVL's Compliance Assistant SaaS platform automates the compliance workflow for veterinarians and practice staff in companion animal, production, and equine practices. The GlobalVetLink platform creates, verifies, and electronically files documents with state, federal, and international regulatory agencies. Advanced analytics and tracking capabilities enable pharmaceutical companies, food production companies, and import/export agencies to track animal health and movement, identify and forecast disease occurrence, and manage vaccine efficacy and distribution. The GVL platform is the first in animal or human healthcare to implement a completely portable healthcare record based on the blockchain. Learn more at www.globalvetlink.com.

