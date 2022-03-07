Aristocrat Gaming™ Three-peats "Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content" Win at EKG Slot Awards Aristocrat's innovations lead to 10 awards

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ was the big winner again this year in the annual EKG Slot Awards. The company won 10 awards in all, including Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content, a three-peat for Aristocrat in the category.

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Aristocrat was also named Most Improved Supplier – Premium for the second year in a row. Additionally, the company repeated wins in the Top Performing Premium Game category for Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous™ and in the Top Performing Core Video – Reel Game category for Buffalo Gold Revolution™.

The company's new MarsX™ Portrait cabinet won both the Top Performing NEW Cabinet – Core and Top Performing NEW Cabinet – Premium categories.

Aristocrat's Dragon Link™ Golden Gong™ was also named Top Performing NEW Premium Game; Crazy Rich Asians™ was named Top Performing 3rd Party IP Branded Game; and the runaway hit Buffalo Link™ was named Top Performing Proprietary Branded Game.

Aristocrat's Pixel United™ won the Most Improved Social Casino Game category with its Lightning Link Casino™ by Product Madness.

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized for the innovative work we do on behalf of the gaming industry. These awards are a celebration of the hard work, dedication, and commitment to partnership of the Aristocrat team and our innovate game designers who create amazing products. We are grateful to our customers for their encouragement and support," said Aristocrat Gaming CEO Hector Fernandez.

The EKG Slot Awards is produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG) and recognizes excellence in slot game development in the casino gaming industry.

For more information about any of Aristocrat's industry-leading and award-winning games, cabinets, and system solutions, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com.

Join Aristocrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Speirs-Hernandez, Steinbeck Communications

paul@steinbeckcommunications.com

Meghan Sleik, Aristocrat Gaming

Meghan.Sleik@aristocrat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.