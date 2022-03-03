DAMASCUS BAKERY RECALLS ONE LOT OF BANTAM CLASSIC BAGELS

CLIFTON, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC is voluntarily recalling one production lot (#12031) of Bantam Classic Bagels due to an incorrect item being placed in the carton with an undeclared egg allergen. People who have an egg allergy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the items in this product lot.

BB (best by) May/27/2023 Lot#:12031 (PRNewswire)

Bantam Bagels were distributed to retail stores nationwide via distributors.

All product affected have a best by date of May 27, 2023 which has been printed on the left side of the carton and the top of the bag.

To date, no illnesses related to this recall have been reported. No other Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC or Bantam Bagels products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased the above product(s) are asked to:

Dispose of the product immediately

Contact Bantam Bagels Customer Service at 866-451-6744 for a replacement coupon

BB (best by) 27/May/2023 Lot#:12031 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bantam Bagels LLC