Problem Gambling Awareness Month Addresses 2022 Trends in Problem Gambling and Prevention Across Ohio Local experts have evidence-based resources to combat a growing addiction problem.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, the number of calls to Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline has gone up.

This is one of many new findings on gambling's growing impact with Ohio families and businesses highlighted in a new summary report from Ohio for Responsible Gambling.

"There's a difference between responsible entertainment and potentially destructive behavior," said Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson, bureau chief, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. "Most Ohioans aren't aware of how many people are at risk in their communities."

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Frohnapfel-Hasson said that while the majority of gamblers make responsible choices, technology is making it easier for people to bet and that can pose problems people may not be able to see.

"When sports betting becomes legal in Ohio, people can gamble any time of the day or night on anything in the world," added Derek Longmeier, executive director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio. "Casinos train staff to check on individuals who may be in crisis; that's impossible with mobile sports wagering where customers play in isolation."

A 2017 study found casino gamblers and sports gamblers had the highest rates of at-risk/problem gambling: 24.0% and 24.3% respectively. Frohnapfel-Hasson said people with gambling problems may also have higher risks of drug or alcohol use and mental health conditions, including thoughts of suicide.

Longmeier said the last year has also been historic for responsible gambling education and awareness, with several evidence-based programs being introduced and expanded throughout the state, all of which are showing effective outcomes.

"Betting will grow exponentially in Ohio over the next few years," Longmeier said. "Preparing now will help families, friends, and communities ensure this growth is safe and responsible."

For more information about Ohio for Responsible Gambling, please visit www.beforeyoubet.org. For more information about Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, please visit https://pgnohio.org.

Contact: Sarah Irvin Clark (614) 225-9100

sarah@irvinpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ohio for Responsible Gambling