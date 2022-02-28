BioLife Solutions Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2021 and introduced 2022 revenue guidance.
Operational Highlights
- For the fourth quarter of 2021, we gained more than 235 new direct customers including 15 now using biopreservation media, 7 using ThawSTAR® systems, 11 now using evo® cold chain management services, 17 now using CBS cryogenic freezers and accessories, 159 now using Stirling ULT freezers and accessories, 14 now using SciSafe® biologic storage services and 12 now using Sexton cell processing products.
- For 2021, we added more than 700 new direct customers, compared with 218 new direct customers added in 2020.
- Realized significant distributor pull-through to expand our end-customer base. Our two largest distributors alone sold and shipped our biopreservation media products to more than 4,200 unique end users in 2021.
- For the fourth quarter of 2021, we processed 17 new U.S. FDA Drug Master File cross-reference requests, indicating the planned use of CryoStor® or HypoThermosol® in pending cell and gene therapy clinical trials. To date, our biopreservation media products have been used in more than 530 customer clinical applications, up from 450 at the end of 2020. Our proprietary biopreservation media products are embedded in the manufacturing process of eight approved cell or gene therapies and in at least 10 additional therapies for which regulatory filings are expected to be submitted in 2022 and 2023. We estimate potential annual biopreservation media revenue per approved commercial application to range from $500,000 to $2,000,000.
- Biostorage services demand surged in 2021, with revenue growth driven by increased storage of CAR T-cell therapies and COVID-19 vaccines. We supported this increase in demand by opening our first biorepository outside the USA in Amsterdam and by expanding two existing facilities in the USA.
- Use of evo® cold chain by CGT end customers continued to increase in 2021, with nearly 4,000 courier partner shipments to more than 600 unique destinations and shipment volume up 81% over 2020. In addition to use of our evo cold chain platform by a global pharma company for transporting an approved CAR-T cell therapy, validation is now underway by a second global pharma company for use in transporting two approved CAR-T cell therapies. Both companies are currently served by a legacy cold chain logistics services provider.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
REVENUE
- Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.3 million, an increase of 153% from $14.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, with organic revenue growth of 64%. COVID-19 related revenue accounted for approximately 15% of total revenue.
- Total revenue for 2021 was $119.2 million, an increase of 148% from $48.1 million for 2020, with organic revenue growth of 37%. COVID-19 related revenue accounted for approximately 15% of total revenue.
GROSS MARGIN
- Gross margin (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 15% compared with 50% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 18% compared with 54% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in gross margin resulted from a shift in product mix with our acquisition of Global Cooling, Inc., including charges of $6.5 million, or 17% of total revenue, related to an increased warranty accrual estimate, supply chain surcharges and inventory write-offs associated with the Stirling ULT freezers. In addition, we had $1.5 million in one-time and transitory impacts to gross margin across the other product platforms, including channel mix and higher than usual scrap. Excluding the $8.0 million of impacts mentioned above, adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately 39%.
- Gross margin (GAAP) for 2021 was 29% compared with 52% for 2020. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) for 2021 was 33% compared with 58% for 2020. Gross margin for 2021 was negatively impacted by the aforementioned Stirling ULT freezer issues.
OPERATING EXPENSE
- Operating expense (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $55.5 million compared with $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $20.1 million compared with $8.2 million for the fourth quarter 2020.
- Operating expense (GAAP) for 2021 was $154.0 million compared with $53.7 million for 2020. Adjusted operating expense (non-GAAP) for 2021 was $59.6 million compared with $27.6 million for 2020.
- The increase in operating expense for both periods was primarily due to the acquisitions of Global Cooling and Sexton and the recognition of a full year of operating expense for SciSafe, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, operating expenses in both periods increased due to opening three new biorepository facilities, increased accounting costs related to becoming a Large Accelerated Filer and higher personnel costs, including non-cash stock compensation expense.
OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)
- Operating loss (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $18.2 million compared with operating loss of $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.2 million compared with adjusted operating loss of $255,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Operating loss (GAAP) for 2021 was $34.9 million compared with operating loss of $5.6 million for 2020. Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP) for 2021 was $20.7 million compared with adjusted operating income of $293,000 for 2020.
NET INCOME/(LOSS)
- Net loss (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $15.2 million compared with net loss of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million compared with adjusted net loss of $256,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net loss (GAAP) for 2021 was $8.4 million compared with net income of $2.7 million for 2020. Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for 2021 was $21.2 million compared with adjusted net income of $351,000 for 2020.
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE
- Basic and diluted loss per share (GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.37 compared with basic and diluted loss per share of $0.06 for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Basic loss per share (GAAP) for 2021 was $0.22 compared with basic earnings per share of $0.09 for 2020. Diluted loss per share (GAAP) for 2021 was $0.22 compared with diluted loss per share of $0.03 for 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was negative $5.5 million compared with positive $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for 2021 was negative $1.1 million compared with positive $8.3 million for 2020. These results include the impact of $8.0 million from the above-mentioned extraordinary expenses and transitory impacts. We also had approximately $943,000 in operating expense related to the buildout of biorepository facilities.
CASH
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2021 were $69.9 million.
2022 Revenue Guidance
- Cell processing platform: $64.0 million to $67.5 million, an increase of 42% to 50% over 2021 and organic growth of 30% to 35%. This includes biopreservation media and Sexton products.
- Freezers and Thaw Systems platform: $74.0 million to $77.5 million, an increase of 31% to 37% over 2021 and organic growth of 28% to 39%. COVID-19 related revenue is expected to account for approximately 5% of the freezer and thaw systems platform revenue.
- Storage and Storage Services platform: $21.5 million to $26.0 million, an increase of 22% to 48% over 2021 and organic growth of 22% to 48%. COVID-19 related revenue is expected to account for approximately 40% to 50% of the storage and storage services platform revenue. This includes evo® cold chain rental and SciSafe biostorage services revenues.
Expects to File Form 12b-25 for Extension of Filing Deadline for 2021 Form 10-K
Conference Call & Webcast
About BioLife Solutions
Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected financial performance of the company following the completion of its 2019, 2020 and 2021 acquisitions and giving effect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's ability to implement its business strategy and anticipated business and operations, in particular following its recent acquisitions, the expected synergies between the company and the companies and products that it has recently acquired, the company's ability to realize all or any of the anticipated benefits associated with its recent acquisitions, the potential utility of and market for the company's products and services and the company's ability to cross sell its products and services, guidance for financial results for 2022, including regarding revenue of its recently acquired products, and potential revenue growth and changes in gross margin, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA gross margin, and potential market expansion, including with consideration to our recent acquisitions and giving effect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's anticipated future growth strategy, including the acquisition of synergistic cell and gene therapy manufacturing tools and services or technologies, regulatory approvals and/or commercial manufacturing of our customers' products, and potential customer revenue and our ability to timely file our annual report on Form 10-K. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from our recent acquisitions, market adoption of the company's products (including the company's recently acquired products), the ability of our recent acquisitions to be accretive on the company's financial results, the ability of the company to continue to implement its business strategy, uncertainty regarding third-party market projections, market volatility, competition, litigation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance:
To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: adjusted gross profit and gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures is included as an attachment to this press release. When analyzing the Company's operating results, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutes for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
BIoLife Solutions, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share and share
2021
2020
2021
2020
Product revenue
$
31,468
$
12,520
$
101,913
$
44,540
Service revenue
3,400
1,752
9,817
1,752
Rental revenue
2,436
454
7,426
1,795
Total revenue
37,304
14,726
119,156
48,087
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of product, rental, and service revenue
30,440
6,753
81,408
20,646
Research and development
3,569
1,854
11,819
6,720
Sales and marketing
4,767
1,883
13,996
6,413
General and administrative
12,039
4,684
34,097
14,607
Intangible asset amortization
2,863
933
8,202
3,033
Acquisition costs
20
251
1,636
668
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,790
3,103
2,875
1,575
Total operating expenses
55,488
19,461
154,033
53,662
Operating loss
(18,184)
(4,735)
(34,877)
(5,575)
Other income (expense), net
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
(866)
(121)
3,601
Change in fair value of investments
-
209
-
1,319
Interest (expense) income, net
(101)
(1)
(432)
58
Other expense
299
-
290
-
Gain on acquisition of Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc.
-
-
6,451
-
Total other income (expense)
198
(658)
6,188
4,978
Loss before income tax benefit
(17,986)
(5,393)
(28,689)
(597)
Income tax benefit
2,766
3,264
20,306
3,264
Net (loss) income
$
(15,220)
$
(2,129)
$
(8,383)
$
2,667
Net (loss) income attributable to common
Basic
$
(0.37)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.22)
$
0.09
Diluted
$
(0.37)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.22)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average shares used to compute
Basic and Diluted
41,675,256
32,960,437
38,503,944
27,306,258
BIoLife Solutions, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
NET INCOME/(LOSS)
$
(15,220)
$
(2,129)
$
(8,383)
$
2,667
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
(119)
-
(282)
-
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
$
(15,339)
$
(2,129)
$
(8,665)
$
2,667
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
69,870
$
90,456
Accounts receivable, net
23,217
8,006
Inventories
28,345
11,602
Total current assets
125,859
114,712
Total assets
552,604
234,829
Accounts Payable
14,945
3,672
Total current liabilities
39,970
15,573
Total liabilities
71,853
29,583
Total shareholders' equity
$
480,751
$
205,246
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Year Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(4,836)
$
6,515
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,642)
(23,731)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(2,826)
101,224
Effects of currency translation
(282)
-
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted stock
$
(20,586)
$
84,008
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) GROSS PROFIT
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP GROSS PROFIT
$
5,771
$
7,387
$
34,847
$
25,113
GAAP GROSS MARGIN
15
%
50
%
29
%
52
%
ADJUSTMENTS TO GROSS PROFIT:
Inventory step-up
-
21
1,130
411
Intangible asset amortization
1,093
586
2,901
2,328
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
$
6,864
$
7,994
$
38,878
$
27,852
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
18
%
54
%
33
%
58
%
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) OPERATING EXPENSES
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
$
55,488
$
19,461
$
154,033
$
53,662
ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING EXPENSES:
Cost of product, rental, and service revenue
(30,440)
(6,753)
(81,408)
(20,646)
Acquisition costs
(20)
(251)
(1,636)
(668)
Intangible asset amortization
(2,863)
(933)
(8,202)
(3,033)
Loss on disposal of assets
(284)
(172)
(308)
(181)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(1,790)
(3,103)
(2,875)
(1,575)
ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
$
20,091
$
8,249
$
59,604
$
27,559
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)
$
(18,184)
$
(4,735)
$
(34,877)
$
(5,575)
ADJUSTMENTS TO OPERATING INCOME:
Inventory step-up
-
21
1,130
411
Acquisition costs
20
251
1,636
668
Intangible asset amortization
2,863
933
8,202
3,033
Loss on disposal of assets
284
172
308
181
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,790
3,103
2,875
1,575
ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS)
$
(13,227)
$
(255)
$
(20,726)
$
293
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS)
$
(15,220)
$
(2,129)
$
(8,383)
$
2,667
ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME/(LOSS):
Inventory step-up
-
21
1,130
411
Acquisition costs
20
251
1,636
668
Intangible asset amortization
2,863
933
8,202
3,033
Loss on disposal of assets
284
172
308
181
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,790
3,103
2,875
1,575
Change in fair value of investments
-
(209)
-
(1,319)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
866
121
(3,601)
Gain on acquisition of Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc.
-
-
(6,451)
-
Gain on PPP loan extinguishment
(284)
-
(284)
-
Income tax benefit
(2,766)
(3,264)
(20,306)
(3,264)
ADJUSTED NET INCOME/(LOSS)
$
(13,313)
$
(256)
$
(21,152)
$
351
BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) EBITDA
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP NET INCOME/(LOSS)
$
(15,220)
$
(2,129)
$
(8,383)
$
2,667
ADJUSTMENTS:
Interest expense/(income), net
101
1
432
(58)
Income tax benefit
(2,766)
(3,264)
(20,306)
(3,264)
Depreciation
1,314
581
4,311
2,035
Intangible asset amortization
2,863
933
8,202
3,033
EBITDA
$
(13,708)
$
(3,878)
$
(15,744)
$
4,413
OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:
Share-based compensation (non-cash)
6,427
2,164
15,319
5,981
Inventory step-up
-
21
1,130
411
Acquisition costs
20
251
1,636
668
Loss on disposal of assets
284
172
308
181
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,790
3,103
2,875
1,575
Change in fair value of investments
-
(209)
-
(1,319)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
866
121
(3,601)
Gain on acquisition of Sexton Biotechnologies, Inc.
-
-
(6,451)
-
Gain on PPP loan extinguishment
(284)
-
(284)
-
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
(5,471)
$
2,490
$
(1,090)
$
8,309
