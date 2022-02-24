Incase Announces New Hardshell Cases for MacBook Pro 14" and 16"

Makers of the Original MacBook Hardshell Debut New Hardshell Dots and Textured Hardshell with Woolenex That Deliver a Better Experience Through Good Design

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase, a leading global design-driven brand that provides solutions that organize, mobilize and protect the ideas of today's creatives and the makers of the original MacBook hardshell, today announced two new cases for the MacBook Pro 14" and 16." The new Incase Hardshell Dots and Textured Hardshell with Woolenex cases complement and accentuate MacBook's design and performance while providing protection from bumps, impacts and scratches. Features include injection-molded construction utilizing a fully recyclable, durable polycarbonate material, sophisticated styling, thorough ventilation, and rubberized feet to keep MacBook cool and firmly in place, keeping your creativity mobile and your ideas protected.

New Incase Hardshell Dots and Textured Hardshell with Woolenex Cases for MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch deliver premium protection to keep your creativity mobile and your ideas protected. (PRNewswire)

"Incase created the first hardshell case for MacBook, and our innovative design is still a leader in MacBook protection 13 years," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incase. "We've made improvements along the way, such as incorporating new durable, premium materials and moving from a soft-touch finish to a stylish dot design, but the key features we started with remain a fixture in our cases today. We're excited to continue this history of innovation with the new Hardshell Dots and Textured Hardshell with Woolenex cases for the MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch."

Incase Hardshell Dots – Responsibly Designed and Fully Recyclable (MSRP: $54.95)

Lightweight and form-fitting, the Incase Hardshell Dots case for MacBook Pro 14" and 16" features a sleek and durable design that delivers complete device protection without sacrificing access to ports, lights and buttons. Crafted from premium polycarbonate material that uses low emissions tactics in its creation, the Dots is a fully recyclable and protective hardshell.

Rubberized feet to keep MacBook firmly in place

Ventilation for heat release

Textured dot pattern

Available in Black Frost, Clear, and Ice Pink colorways

Textured Hardshell with Woolenex – A Premium, Fray-Resistant Design (MSRP $79.95)

Incase's patented design features durable, moisture-repelling Woolenex material overlayed on an injection-molded shell for a sleek and professional look without fraying. The case offers maximum durability while maintaining a slim profile.

Impressively durable and abrasion-resistant Woolenex fabric exterior is woven from both 300D and 600D polyester and repels moisture, mildew and chemicals

Rubberized feet to keep MacBook firmly in place

Ventilation to avoid overheating

Available in Graphite and Cobalt colorways

Availability

The Incase Hardshells for MacBook 14" and 16" are available now at incase.com and global retailers in the weeks to come.

About Incase

Incase designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

Incase. Ideas Protected.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

