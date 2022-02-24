Gogo 5G Aircraft Antenna Receives STC and PMA

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) has received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) and Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the FAA for its 5G aircraft antenna.

"Receiving STC and PMA for the 5G antenna marks the next important milestone in the development of Gogo 5G," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. "Our team has been hard at work to bring Gogo 5G to life and we remain on track and on budget to launch service in the second half of 2022."

The STC for the multiband belly-mounted 5G antenna was completed by Duncan Aviation on its company-owned Citation 560XLS. In November, Gogo also announced that Duncan Aviation is working to complete the first-article STC for the onboard 5G system.

Gogo's authorized dealers and OEM partners are actively pursuing multiple STCs that will certify the Gogo 5G system for installation on more than 30 business aircraft models.

Gogo 5G is expected to deliver ~25 Mbps on average with peak speeds in the 75-80 Mbps range and has been designed to deliver high throughput with very low latency to address the increasing demand for data-heavy interactive services like video conferencing.

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services to the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of Sept. 30, 2021, Gogo reported 2,237 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,154 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,542 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2021 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021 and August 5, 2021.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

