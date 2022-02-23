EVERSANA™ MANAGEMENT CONSULTING Named a Best Boutique Consulting Firm by Vault

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced its strategic management consulting solution, EVERSANA™ MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, has been named to Vault's 2022 Best Boutique Consulting Firm list.

EVERSANA MANAGEMENT CONSULTING is among the top 40 boutique consulting firms across the U.S, according to the annual list. The ranking is based on employee participation in an anonymous, open-ended survey that covers topics ranging from workplace culture to quality of life, and more.

"To be named a Top 40 consulting team is a testament to the culture our team has created to attract top talent across the life sciences industry and help solve the most complex challenges facing our clients," said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. "Congratulations to the entire team on this well-deserved recognition."

Vault's rankings are based on exclusive insider information from verified employees in the consulting industry. Each year, Vault surveys thousands of consulting professionals. From these results, Vault ranks the top consulting firms in prestige, quality of life, and overall best place to work across several categories.

Vault's Firsthand Findings note that "the firm's reach and deep industry expertise is a huge resource for consultants to leverage. With a strong, development-oriented culture and good compensation packages, this is a firm that may be worth a second look for those with the appropriate skills, knowledge, and interest." To view the profile, click here.

EVERSANA MANAGEMENT CONSULTING is EVERSANA's award-winning management consulting team and is part of the company's global consulting offering, which also includes specialized advisory services in regulatory, compliance, revenue management, HEOR, and market access consulting. To learn more about EVERSANA's consulting services, visit eversanaconsulting.com.

