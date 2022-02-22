PACE Loan Group Hires Four, Bolsters National Presence

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PACE Loan Group ("PLG") (www.paceloangroup.com), a leading provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing announced the hiring for four originations team members, located in California, Florida, Minnesota, and New York.

Each new team member has decades of experience in corporate and real estate finance, bolstering PLG's position as a trusted advisor and direct lender in the C-PACE marketplace. CEO Rafi Golberstein commented, "PLG is rapidly growing in both loan size and loan amount. By increasing our team size, we can offer our hands-on approach to more clients, while remaining efficient internally from quote to close."

Otis Duffy joins PLG with over 20 years of experience in placing debt and equity. Most recently, Otis was at Sweetwater Capital. Furthermore, he holds a Real Estate Brokers license in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Otis in based in western Florida.

Jerry Ellis joins PLG at its headquarters in Minnesota. As an originator, he draws from his over 25 years of experience in commercial real estate investing, Prior to PLG, Jerry founded and led Dillon Real Estate Capital. In addition, he was the SVP Business Development with Petros PACE Finance and a Managing Director with Barclays Capital. Jerry has held senior banking positions with institutional real estate lenders including Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.

Kris McKay joins with more than 20 years of experience. Prior to PLG, Kris was a Director at Eyezenberg & Company specializing in mortgage and C-PACE origination. Kris will be based in New York City.

Ed Wlodarczyk joins with over 30 years of experience in corporate and real estate finance. Previously, Ed was a Vice President of Dividend Finance, where he focused on the C-PACE market and sustainable real estate finance. His experience also includes senior executive roles at Ten-X, Cushman Wakefield, Transwestern and Coldwell Banker Commercial. Ed is based in Southern California.

About PACE Loan Group

PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, providing direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy-efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, providing expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.

