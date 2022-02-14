Kennametal to Attend Barclays Industrial Select Conference

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Attendees: Damon Audia, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,600 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated approximately $1.8 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View original content:

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.