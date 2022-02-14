FLAGSHIP PIONEERING TO HOST WEBINAR ON NEW APPROACH TO TACKLING PARKINSON'S DISEASE, ALZHEIMER'S, DIABETES AND OTHER COMMON ILLNESSES USA Today's Karen Weintraub Will Moderate a Conversation with Doug Cole, MD, Flagship Managing Partner, and Christopher Austin, MD, Flagship CEO-Partner

WHAT: Flagship Pioneering will host a virtual conversation on new approaches to Tackling Common Illnesses, such as diabetes, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's Disease, which have few and/or insufficient treatment options. Register here: https://events.bizzabo.com/385385

WHY: Today, patients who share a diagnosis (e.g., diabetes) are in fact, not all suffering from the same underlying diseases, but often multiple different diseases, each affecting distinct groups of patients with distinct biological causes. This virtual conversation will address the critical need to fundamentally realign the way we diagnose and treat the underlying diseases that cause 90% of suffering and death in the world.

WHO: Karen Weintraub of USA Today will moderate a conversation with Doug Cole, Flagship Pioneering Managing Partner, and Christopher Austin, Flagship Pioneering CEO-Partner, on new approaches to tackling common illness.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from Noon-1:00 PM Eastern

