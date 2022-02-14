BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST DELIVERS TOP TALENT TO LA WITH UNFORGETTABLE 3-NIGHT CONCERT EVENT AT CRYPTO.COM ARENA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Location, the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League") and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, kicked off the NFL's biggest weekend with the 3rd Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The three-night festival – held at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles – featured an all-star lineup with exciting artist pairings including Green Day & Miley Cyrus; Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton; Halsey & Machine Gun Kelly with special guests Travis Barker, Willow Smith and Trippie Redd. UPROXX called it "...the biggest non-halftime musical attraction of the weekend."

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest was executive produced by On Location and SYNERGY Productions, LLC.

The festival welcomed music and NFL fans, who connected with their favorite artists in the lead up to Super Bowl LVI (the first Los Angeles Super Bowl in 29 years). Since its inception, the festival—an anchor entertainment event of Super Bowl weekend—has continued to redefine and expand the experience of music at one of the biggest sporting events in the world, with exciting cross-genre performances from all-star acts. The New York Times has called it the "Extended Super Bowl Halftime Show," and People Magazine has cited its "Super Bowl dominance."

"Super Bowl Week is one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the year and we're proud that the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has become a true highlight of the fan experience," said Paul Caine, President, On Location. "It was an unforgettable week of once-in-a-lifetime experiences of sports and music."

"Bud Light has always had its fingers on the pulse of culture and we were thrilled to curate a line-up of amazing artists to bring music fans together ahead of the biggest weekend in sports," said Lane Joyce, Director of Experiential Marketing for Bud Light. "Our Super Bowl Music Fest has become a must-see event each year and we look forward to hosting more in the future."

ARTIST QUOTES

Halsey: ""I couldn't have been more excited to be back on stage. After two years and two albums that I haven't gotten to tour in the US yet, the night couldn't have been better."

Gwen Stefani: "I really enjoyed performing at the festival this weekend; there was great energy and excitement around the whole event."

Blake Shelton: "Getting to headline a show with my wife and the biggest rockstar I know, Gwen Stefani, plus the Super Bowl all in one weekend?! Now that's a damn good time! Thanks to Mickey for joining in and killing it out there!"

Mickey Guyton: "Such an unbelievable weekend! To start off sharing the stage with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani was just incredible. Then singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl! What is my life?!"

Green Day: "What a night- those fans were something else! Incredible first show of '22 in the books."

Miley Cyrus: "It was an honor to share a show with Green Day! It was an amazingly diverse audience representative of both our fan bases! Getting everyone under one roof again was the best part."

