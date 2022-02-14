Altoz, Inc. Expands Geographically

GREENBUSH, Minn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoz, Inc. finalizes plans to expand its facility in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota to accommodate the company's growth. A new 62,500 square foot facility is expected to be completed by fall of 2022 and is the first phase of a multi-phase expansion project. This will bring the combined building space to over 400,000 square feet between the Red Lake Falls and Greenbush, MN locations.

This expansion will allow Altoz to meet the increased demand for their commercial mowers and continue to diversify.

The investment and decision to expand their facility in Red Lake Falls was a logical step in Altoz's strategic growth plan to increase capacity and improve operational efficiency. The new manufacturing facility will accommodate state-of-the-art metal fabrication equipment including laser cutting systems, turret presses, press brakes, robotic welders, along with a powder coat paint system, assembly and a distribution center. "This expansion will allow us to meet the increased demand for our commercial mowers and continue to diversify into other segments of the outdoor power equipment industry," said Dennis Brazier, Altoz CEO. In addition to the manufacturing facility, the site features a modern, multi-story office building that will accommodate a growing workforce.

2021 was a remarkable year, one in which Altoz gained worldwide recognition and won numerous industry awards for new product innovation with its tracked stand on mower. The company was also named one of the Top 175 Workplaces in Minnesota. The corporate headquarters holds MNSHARP certification from MNOSHA that recognizes organizations where managers and employees work together to develop safety and health management systems that go beyond basic compliance with all applicable OSHA standards. "Altoz has an impeccable safety record and we bring this same level of commitment to our Red Lake Falls location. We are focused on growth, excited about the future and eager to add additional talent to our company. We encourage career-oriented people to apply now, as we have immediate opportunities prior to the facility being completed," said Brazier.

