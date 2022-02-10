Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Named to 2022 Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors - Best in State Leaders from partner firms in Indiana and Kansas among those honored

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces three standout female advisors have been named to the Forbes 2022 list of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors – Best in State. The annual ranking was compiled by SHOOK Research, which researches, interviews, and assigns rankings based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. Fewer than 3.5% of all female advisors qualify for this prestigious annual list.

The honored Sanctuary Wealth advisors for 2022 are:

Elizabeth E. Evans , CFP ® — Managing Partner, Evans May Wealth, Carmel, IN – ranked #1 in Indiana

Emily Bowersock Hill CFP ® — Founding Partner, Bowersock Capital Partners, Lawrence, KS

Brooke V. May , CFP® — Managing Partner, Evans May Wealth, Carmel, IN

"Sanctuary Wealth was built as a home and resource for elite advisors looking for independence to grow and thrive, and Lizzie, Emily and Brooke have done just that," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "It's no surprise to see this trio be honored by a respected institution like Forbes, and we're thrilled Lizzie was ranked as the number one female advisor in Indiana. We look forward to their continued accomplishments as we embark on the next chapter of Sanctuary Wealth's trajectory moving forward."

Elizabeth Evans was named to Forbes America's Next Gen Advisors in 2019 and 2021 and Forbes America's Top Women Advisors in 2019 and 2021, along with Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2021. Brooke May was ranked on both Forbes America's Top Women Advisors and Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in 2019. Forbes also recognized Emily Hill for America's Top Women Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2020.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors – Best in State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and adherence to best practices in working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion and neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-women-advisors/#6dc24dc36b20

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 22 states with over $19.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

