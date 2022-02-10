Next Earth Launches Brand New Feature Which Makes The Platform More Interesting

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Earth has just announced the full release of its Land Art module , which allows users to paint creative pixel artworks to their lands. This adds an extra layer of fun and creativity to the world, and opens up a whole range of possibilities.

With the editor, users can create all sorts of pixel artworks, ranging from simple patterns and designs to complex masterpieces. There are no limits, the possibilities are endless.

Not only is this a fun way to express yourself, but it also creates a more unique and memorable experience for visitors to your land. The world of Next Earth will become even more varied and interesting.

Metaverse land buyers are always looking out for something new and unique, and adding creative pixel art to your land could be one way to improve its value. By making land more interesting and appealing, more buyers may be attracted to metaverse land art.

Emoji land art

In addition to the pixel art editor, Next Earth has also announced the release of its emoji tool. This allows users to add any emoji they imagine over their land, even over their pixel art. With this tool, users can create a whole new level of hilarity and absurdity on your land.

The emoji tool is a way for landowners to add more details to their land. Whether they want to send a love heart to your loved one or add a turtle to the beach, the possibilities are endless.

The implications

As a project that donates 10% of all proceeds to environmental initiatives, the increased sales from these additions will have real-world benefits.

The Next Earth team is always looking for ways to improve the experience of users and landowners. These new additions provide a fun and creative way to add more life to the world, and help to make Next Earth an even more immersive and enjoyable experience.

What is Next Earth?

Next Earth is an NFT-based replica of Earth, already the third largest Metaverse platform on the planet with over a quarter million registered users and a native token called NXTT. In January NextEarth announced the availability of the NXTT for trading on Uniswap.

On the platform land sale is available for anyone and it's very easy to use.

"You log into the platform, go to the map and find a plot that's not owned by anyone. You mint your land NFT through the platform. You need to connect your wallet and currently you can pay for the minting fee in MATIC, since we're on the Polygon network.

Basically it's like buying land in Manhattan in the 1800's, maybe even before. Only 0.001% of the total land has been sold and most of the utility of land is about to be developed, which will help buyers with different goals and preferences find the right plot they want to own" - said Gabor Retfalvi, CEO. These lands can be monetized easily by using them for ourselves or lend them out to others who want to conduct any activity.

"You can also use these lands as collateral to get a loan from an NFT lending protocol, and reinvest while keeping your land and using it for anything. Any type of activity will be done on these virtual lands that real world lands can host, for example agriculture or imaginary wars in the form of Play To Earn games. Live events, e.g. concerts and theater plays can be hosted as well" - he added.

View original content:

SOURCE Next Earth