Inspira Technologies to Present at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference

Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, today announced that Joe Hayon, Inspira's President & Chief Financial Officer will present at the Aegis Virtual Event on February 23, 2022 at 8:30am EST. The presentation can be accessed using this link here.

For more information, please visit Inspira Technologies' Investor Relations page here 

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART system, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART is designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and spontaneously breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for invasive mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the CE or other required regulatory agencies.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com

