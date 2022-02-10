Cardinal Health named one of America's Best Large Employers 2022 by Forbes magazine

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2022, a list of more than 500 public and private corporations, hospitals, universities and more, across dozens of industries.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health) (PRNewswire)

Forbes identified America's Best Employers through an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for U.S. companies that employ more than 1,000 people. Respondents were asked to rate how likely they'd be to recommend their employer to others.

"At Cardinal Health, we aspire to be healthcare's most trusted partner. Our employees know what they do matters, and that's reflected in the results of the Forbes Best Employers survey," said Ola Snow, Cardinal Health Chief Human Resources Officer. "We're committed to creating a workplace where every single employee can be 100% themselves – a place where they can do their best work, delivering the products and solutions to improve the lives of people every day."

Particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic, Snow said, employees have repeatedly shown resilience and determination in responding to unforeseen challenges and disruptions. "Our employees were able to quickly learn new ways of doing business, so that we could continue to serve customers and communities around the world." Cardinal Health maintained operations at its manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout the pandemic, thanks to the tireless commitment of employees, she added.

"On behalf of our executive leadership team, I want to express great appreciation and gratitude for all that our employees do, every day, to improve outcomes for our customers and their patients."

Forbes Best Employers Survey Methodology

Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Employers is generated from a national survey among 60,000 employees from companies throughout the United States, and rates employers who continuously raise the bar on employee initiatives and strive to achieve corporate culture excellence. Each survey participant was asked open-ended questions about work related topics and asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com .

