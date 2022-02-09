VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "Apex files phase 2a Clinical Trial Application ("CTA") with Health Canada and announces Series A financing"

Apex Labs Company Logo (CNW Group/Apex Labs Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Apex is pleased to announce its new slate of directors who were approved at an annual general shareholders meeting on December 10th, 2021, and in Dr. Enrique Carrazana's case, via appointment of the board. The board of directors is now as follows:

Tyler Powell

Arron Victory

Dr. Orion Lekos

Dr. Peter Tomlinson

Dr. Enrique Carrazana

Tom McGaugh

James Pakulis

Apex Labs is also excited to announce the filing of a phase 2a Clinical Trial Application ("CTA") with Health Canada on February 3rd, 2022. This CTA is for a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of psilocybin in Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder using drug product APEX-002. Apex has secured its Veteran patient base, clinical trial location and Qualified Investigator for its phase 2a program expected to launch as early as Q2/Q3 2022.

Lastly, Apex is announcing its Series A financing round and is expecting to offer up to 8,000,000 units at $0.50 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 putting Apex at an approximately $12,000,000 pre-money valuation. Similar to the previous financing rounds, each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half warrant. Each warrant will entitle the subscriber to purchase an additional common share at $0.75 per common share for a term of 24 months. Please email tyler@apexlabs.com for a copy of a supporting term sheet and subscription agreements if you would like to participate in the financing.

Kindest regards,

Tyler Powell

Chief Executive Officer

Apex Labs Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apex Labs Ltd.