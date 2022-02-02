THE WILD ANIMAL PARK ANNOUNCES EXPANSION: THE WILD CAMPING RESORT AND EVENT CENTER

CHITTENANGO, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Wild Animal Park announced its latest expansion, The Wild Camping Resort and Events Center, located less than a mile from The Wild Animal Park and The Wild Safari Drive-Thu. The Wild Camping Resort is a 10 million project constructed on 117 acres less than a mile from The Wild Animal Park and Drive-Thru Safari. The project includes 200 full hookup RV sites, 50 cabins, a pool with a waterpark, a restaurant, and an events center. Construction of the resort includes two phases for full buildout. The first phase begins in February 2022, with completion planned for the summer of 2023.

"As we've expanded The Wild and the Wild Safari Drive-Thru, we've started attracting visitors from outside of our area and outside New York State and identified a need for overnight accommodations close to our parks," said Jeff Taylor, Owner of The Wild and Wild Safari. "This is an exciting opportunity to offer family-oriented accommodations less than a mile from our parks."

Phase 1 Wild Camping Resort

- Check-in building

- 100 Full hookup RV sites

- 10 Cabins

- Basketball court

- Pool

- Miniature golf course, located on the resort for guests and open to the public

- All resort guests receive complimentary shuttle service to and from The Wild Animal Park & The Wild Safari

Phase 2 Overview The Wild Camping Resort and Events Center

- Restaurant with bar and ax-throwing – also open to the public

- Event center for weddings, conferences, concerts, etc. overlooking new giraffe exhibit

- 100 Full hookup RV sites

- 30 Cabins

- 10 Treehouse cabins overlooking new giraffe exhibit

- Arcade

- Waterpark

- Dog park

- Additional animal exhibits

About The Wild Animal Park:

Located on 12 acres just north of the Village of Chittenango in New York State, The Wild Animal Park is a zoo that provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about a variety of animals. With a wide range of domestic and exotic animals from all over the world, it's a great place for adventure, learning, and hours of family fun! Residents of The Wild include giraffes, Bengal tigers, African lions, cheetahs, ostriches, African leopard, dromedary camels, American alligators, North American black bears, kangaroos, zebra, African crested porcupine, fallow deer, bobcat, tundra wolves, jaguar, snow leopards, silver fox, macaws, primates, and much more. The Wild Animal Park also includes Hopper's Bounceland.

For more information please visit http://www.thewildpark.com

