The business accelerator program seeks startups worldwide to collaborate in the design, development, and implementation of high-potential solutions for the food industry.

Third Tastech by Sigma edition strengthens collaboration with the entrepreneurial ecosystem

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Alimentos, S.A. de C.V. ("Sigma"), a company dedicated to the production, marketing, and distribution of quality branded foods, such as Bar-S in the U.S, announced today the launch of the third edition of Tastech by Sigma ("Tastech")—the business accelerator aimed at startups and scaleups around the world, seeking to revolutionize the food industry.

Tastech invites entrepreneurs to test their projects on four challenges to transform the way in which the food that nurtures us is produced, distributed, and marketed.

New Business Models – disruptive concepts that improve the consumer´s experience through new food concepts, purchasing formats and efficient Distribution channels.

Future Foods – foods or ingredients with high protein content, as well as solutions that increase nutritional value and allow the reduction of sodium, sugar, and fat.

Green Tech – sustainable processes that allow the use of subprocess in the food industry value chain, reduce the carbon footprint and improve the efficiency in transportation, especially for refrigerated vehicles.

Power Connections – tools and apps to analyze consumer trends, and the development of new purchasing experiences, as well as the optimization of point of sales, logistics or routing and the supply chain.

More than 490 startups from 32 countries participated in the first two editions of Tastech, and the 20 projects with the greatest potential for collaboration with Sigma were selected to conduct pilot tests in 6 countries. This resulted in Sigma making a minority investment to develop plant-based and clean label products, establishing a distribution agreement to export fruit snacks to Mexico and is in the process of reaching five additional collaboration agreements in 3 regions.

"Through Tastech, Sigma opens its doors to entrepreneurs from all over the world to share its knowledge, carry out joint pilot tests, and put new technologies and solutions into practice that propel the future of the food industry. We are excited to find new ideas and support the talent of the most innovative and disruptive food startups", said Daniel Alanis, Chief Growth Officer at Sigma.

The Call-out begins on February 1st and participants may apply at https://www.tastechbysigma.com/ through May 13, 2022. After a pre-selection process finalists will pitch their project to a panel of experts from Sigma.

About Sigma

Sigma is a leading multinational food company operating in 18 countries throughout North and South America and Europe, including Mexico, Europe, the U.S., and Latin America. With 68 plants and 210 distribution centers, the company produces, markets, and distributes quality branded foods, including packaged meats, cheese, yogurts, and other refrigerated and frozen foods. Sigma's diversified portfolio includes over 100 brands spanning different categories and market segments, such as FUD, Campofrio, Bar-S, San Rafael, Aoste, La Villita, Fiorucci, Chimex, Navidul, Justin Bridou, and Sosua, to name a few.

About Tastech by Sigma

Tastech is a business accelerator aimed at startups and scaleups around the world. The program was launched in 2019 to collaborate with the entrepreneurial ecosystem and boost high potential projects in the food industry. More than 490 startups from 32 countries have participated in Tastech, resulting in a minority investment, and a distribution contract, with other collaboration agreements on the way.

