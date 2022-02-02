SCALI RASMUSSEN'S CHRISTIAN SCALI SELECTED AS LEADER OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen PC today announced that Founder and Managing Partner Christian Scali has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys." The publication writes that the Southern California attorneys who also happen to be minorities "were selected for inclusion based on a demonstration of the impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community."

Scali's diverse litigation practice includes a particular focus on the automotive industry, including advertising, consumer finance, consumer product safety, data security and privacy, employment advice and counsel, employee mobility, franchise and trade secret protection.

In the special feature published today, the Los Angeles Business Journal writes "Scali is known for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law resulting, among other things, in the disbarment of consumer advocates, Trevor Law Group, and for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry."

In 2021, Scali was selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal as an "International Business Award Finalist" for his work in the global business community and was recognized as a "Law Firm Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times. Also in 2021, Scali was selected as "Leader in Law Award" nominee by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes. For more information, visit https://scalirasmussen.com/.

