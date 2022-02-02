Savvas Learning Company Named Recipient of 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that it has earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes companies nationally for their strong workplace culture and its positive impact on business.

Winning the 2022 Top Workplaces USA national award is proof-positive that Savvas Learning Company puts its people first.

Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program by employee engagement technology company Energage, showcases organizations for their commitment to a people-first culture. In addition to producing Top Workplaces USA and regional recognition programs in 60+ major U.S. markets, Energage also recognizes companies for aspects of their culture that are critical to an organization's success. Selection for all of these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through Energage's anonymous, third-party survey.

In 2021, Savvas received from Energage the first-ever Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence national award, which honors outstanding women-led businesses. Savvas was also named a 2021 New Jersey Top Workplace, a 2021 Arizona Top Workplace, and a 2021 Chicago Top Workplace.

"Savvas Learning Company is honored to be named a 2022 Top Workplaces USA national winner, as it demonstrates our focus on building a connection with our employees and promoting a culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and inclusion," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "At Savvas, we are driven by a shared purpose of providing high-quality learning solutions that empower educators and help students succeed. We greatly value our employees, whose talents, dedication, and contributions help us fulfill that mission and make Savvas a great place to work."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures and strong workplace environments. The top companies were selected based on survey responses garnered from a combined 65,500 employees nationwide, on 15 aspects of workplace culture such as direction, values, innovation, and leadership, to name a few.

"Workplace culture has become a key differentiator that gives organizations a competitive advantage," said Dan Kessler, president at Energage. "The Top Workplaces award program recognizes exceptional companies as best places to work, and the employee feedback participating companies receive helps them become even better organizations. Winning the 2022 Top Workplaces USA national award is proof-positive that Savvas Learning Company puts its people first."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

