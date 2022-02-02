The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., an award-winning trial practice based in NYC, is now accepting applications for its seventh annual Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship! Students living with autism or a loved one with autism are encouraged to apply.

The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. Opens Submissions for 2022 Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., an award-winning trial practice based in NYC, is now accepting applications for its seventh annual Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship! Students living with autism or a loved one with autism are encouraged to apply.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Submissions for the 2022 Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship are now open!

Established by The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., the scholarship awards $5,000 to a student who has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum or who has a close family member living with autism. Eligible students must be enrolled in or accepted to an accredited U.S. college, university, or vocational school for the Fall 2022 semester.

In addition to an application form and academic transcript, applicants must submit an essay (500 - 1000 words) on one of three provided topics. A scholarship winner is announced in August.

Deadline for submission: July 31st 2022 by 11:59 EST.

For all scholarship rules, essay topics, and required submissions, click here.

About the Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship

Now in its seventh year, the Avonte Oquendo Memorial Scholarship was established by The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. in honor of Avonte Oquendo, a 14-year-old boy with autism whose body was found in the East River after he disappeared from his Queens, New York public school in 2013.

Although Avonte's story ended tragically, it inspired legislation designed to protect students with special needs, including Avonte's Law in New York City and Kevin and Avonte's Law at the federal level.

By creating the memorial scholarship, Firm Founder David H. Perecman, who represented Avonte's mother in a civil action arising from Avonte's disappearance, has helped keep Avonte's legacy alive and help hard-working students pursue their dreams through higher education.

The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. is a U.S. News "Best Law Firms" Tier 1 personal injury and workers' compensation practice that's been serving residents across New York since 1983. In addition to recovering over half a billion dollars in compensation for clients, the firm's award-winning team is actively involved in giving back to the local community through its annual scholarship and other charitable efforts. www.Perecman.com

