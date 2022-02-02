Oikos® Returns to Football's Biggest Night with a New Commercial That Pits Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and his son College Quarterback Shedeur Sanders As Rivals in An Ultimate Battle of Strengths

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even for the healthiest of fans, all bets are off for the Big Game. But Oikos isn't here to snack shame you. The protein-packed yogurt brand is coming back to football's biggest night for the third year to inspire people to huddle up and get some protein in before the coin toss and food frenzy. This Game Day, Oikos is asking America "How Strong Do You Want To Be?" with a new integrated campaign and commercial starring Football Hall of Famer Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, his college quarterback son Shedeur Sanders, along with a surprise family guest.

Football Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders gets in his favorite protein-packed morning snack, Oikos Triple Zero, using the limited-edition Oikos® Strong Bowl that doubles as a 15lb weight, just in time for Game Day. (PRNewswire)

Titled 'Strong,' the commercial will air nationally on the digital livestream and feature Shedeur Sanders trying to flex his strength and out-muscle his dad, Coach Prime. From wood chopping to leaf raking to SUV lifting, the duo competes in a series of over-the-top feats to answer "who is the stronger Sanders" once and for all, all while bringing to life the unique attributes of protein-packed Oikos Triple Zero, with 15g of high-quality protein*, and Oikos Pro with 20g of high-quality protein.* Sanders' family matriarch, Mamma Connie shows the ultimate flex and proves who is the strongest in the household.

"There's always been a very competitive nature between my sons and me. When Oikos came to us with this opportunity, I was excited to go head-to-head with my son because I now get to prove to everyone that Dad is still the stronger – and more handsome – Sanders," said Coach Prime. "As a dad, player, and coach, I've always reinforced that to get stronger, you need to exercise and eat a well-balanced, protein-rich diet – even if your goal is to out-muscle your mom or dad. Snacks like Oikos Pro or Oikos Triple Zero, are an easy and delicious way to get more protein into your day."

As a part of the campaign, Oikos is unveiling the limited-edition Oikos Strong Bowl – the first-of-its-kind heavy bowl that doubles as a 15lb weight, so people can exercise at the breakfast table as they pump, lift, or curl over a protein-packed morning snack. Fans can visit @Oikos on Instagram February 2nd through February 13th for a chance to win their own Strong Bowl, along with coupons for a year's supply of Oikos Triple Zero or Oikos Pro.**

"For years Oikos has brought humor and entertainment to football fans' living rooms across the country, tapping some of the strongest athletes to showcase our portfolio of high-protein offerings," said Surbhi Martin, Vice President, Greek Yogurt & Functional Nutrition at Danone North America. "This year, we are excited to partner with Coach Prime and Shedeur to celebrate all types of strength, while showcasing the unique attributes of Oikos Pro and Oikos Triple Zero. As a leader in the category, we've always challenged the conventions of yogurt and dairy, and so this Game Day, we're challenging Americans to rethink their morning snack with the question, "How Strong Do You Want to Be?."

Visit the Oikos YouTube Channel to watch the battle of son vs. dad or check out the ad spot on national digital livestreams on Peacock before halftime during the Big Game. Fans in select markets will also be able to watch the ad on their local NBC affiliate.

About Oikos Triple Zero & Oikos Pro

Oikos Triple Zero is a delicious game-changing snack to help people work towards their everyday fitness goals as part of a protein-rich diet and exercise routine. It is packed with 15g of high-quality (and complete) protein and has 0g of added sugar***, 0 artificial sweeteners, and 0g of fat per 5.3oz. cup, to help you maintain strong muscles as part of a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Oikos Pro is a high-protein, crave-worthy post-workout snack to help fitness fans work towards their workout goals with 20 grams of high-quality (and complete) protein per 5.3oz. cup which provides all 9 essential amino acids, as well as vitamin D**** and calcium to help support strong bones. Oikos Pro is a real MVP when it comes to adding in protein after your training session, whether you're squatting racks or pumping iron.

Oikos Pro and Oikos Triple Zero are available in the dairy/yogurt aisle of grocery stores and on e-commerce sites nationwide.

For more information visit OikosYogurt.com

About Oikos

Oikos is a part of Danone North America and includes an epic mix of products including Greek Yogurt options for anyone looking to fuel up and fill up with a delicious morning or afternoon snack. From Oikos Blended, packed with big fruit flavor and a nutritious punch, to Oikos Triple Zero®, a high protein snack with zero grams of added sugar***, zero artificial sweeteners and 0% fat to help maintain strength, to Oikos Pro®, a protein-packed, crave-worthy post-workout option, Oikos provides consumers with a selection of creamy, delicious and nutritious products to help them achieve their goals no matter how big or small. Oikos is obsessed with yogurt and dairy, and as part of Danone North America, one of the world's largest B Corps™, is equally passionate about sourcing ingredients, and sustainable food systems.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

*Per 5.3oz

**No purchase necessary. Open to US residents, 18 and older (void in CA, CT, KY, LA, MD, MN, MT, NV, NJ, ND, WV). See Official Rules for details at strongbowlrules.dja.com.

***Not a low-calorie food

**** Plain flavor does not include Vitamin D

The limited-edition Oikos® Strong Bowl is the first-of-its-kind heavy bowl that doubles as a 15lb weight, so people can pump, lift, or curl at the breakfast table over a protein-packed Oikos Pro® or Oikos Triple Zero®. (PRNewswire)

