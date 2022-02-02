IMC Companies' Gulf Intermodal Services Acquires Terminal in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Intermodal Services (GIS), a member of the IMC Companies family of brands, recently purchased a new terminal at 10043 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX from Empire Land Corporation. This depot is strategically located just three miles from the Union Pacific Railroad and 13 miles from the BNSF Railroad. Set on 33 acres of land, the terminal enables GIS to store up to 1,400 full-sized, grounded containers and 500 mounted units on chassis. In addition, the terminal includes a full shop with maintenance and repair capabilities for chassis, containers, and vans.

IMC Companies (PRNewswire)

"This new terminal provides us with a two-yard solution for the expansive Houston market, equipping us with greater access to the rail and port terminals in conjunction with our existing La Porte, TX location, which is just 3 miles from Barbours Cut Terminal," says Will Connell, President of GIS. "Expanding our land and storage capacity addresses the growing needs of our customers and it is through such strategic acquisitions that we are able to handle freight in all major rail and port facilities throughout the Gulf Coast region and beyond."

GIS acquired Empire Truck Lines in March 2021. This property acquisition will allow the company to satisfy the needs of their growing customer base, including facility improvements. Moving forward, all GIS employees who worked for Empire Truck Lines before the company was purchased by GIS will continue to be based at the Wallisville location, as they have been for the past year. GIS has been leasing the terminal until the recent purchase deal was finalized.

The Wallisville depot is managed by Kathy Ross, and the depot's on-site VP of Operations is Craig Ward.

This acquisition further solidifies GIS' position in the Gulf Coast market and bolsters IMC's position as the largest marine drayage company in the United States. IMC's national family of brands includes Atlantic Intermodal Services (AIS), DNJ Intermodal Services (DNJ), Gulf Intermodal Services (GIS), H&M Intermodal, Intermodal Cartage Company (IMCG), Ohio Intermodal Services (OIS) and Pacific Drayage Services (PDS).

About Gulf Intermodal Services:

Gulf Intermodal Services (GIS) provides container drayage and logistics services to the Gulf Coast region via its strategic locations in the markets of Baton Rouge, El Paso, Gulfport, Houston, La Porte, Laredo, Mobile, New Orleans and San Antonio. For more information, visit www.imcc.com/gis/.

About IMC Companies:

IMC Companies is the largest marine drayage company in the United States. Equipped with the largest fleet of trucks and chassis and an integrated network of smart depots, IMC Companies moves cargo to and from all major rails and ports in the nation. For more than 40 years, IMC Companies has focused on delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients. To learn more about IMC Companies, visit http://imcc.com/.

Gulf Intermodal Services Terminal at 10043 Wallisville Road, Houston, TX. (PRNewswire)

Gulf Intermodal Services (PRNewswire)

