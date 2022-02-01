ZeroEyes Announces Partnership with Veteran-Owned Cybersecurity Firm Layer 8 Security ZeroEyes and Layer 8 Security are veteran-owned and operated companies based in the metropolitan Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , Inc., creators of the only AI-based video analytics platform focused solely on gun detection, is proud to announce its partnership with Philadelphia-based company, Layer 8 Security. Layer 8 Security is a cybersecurity consulting and technical services firm that arms organizations with practical security, compliance, and privacy strategies.

ZeroEyes and Layer 8 Security

Starting in 2022, Layer 8 Security will assist ZeroEyes with the company's information security certifications. Both companies are veteran-founded, owned, and operated, and are part of the Veterans Business Referral Network with over 200 members in the Greater Philadelphia area. In addition to the local connections, both companies are well-known on the national stage for being leaders in their respective disciplines.

"I've known members of the ZeroEyes team for years," says Kevin Hyde, President and Co-Founder at Layer 8 Security. "ZeroEyes' focus on gun detection and physical security complements our focus on being the 'sheepdogs,' protecting people in any way we can. In our case our focus is on data privacy and protecting businesses from hackers. I'm excited to leverage our shared goals as veterans helping veterans."

"Layer 8 Security and ZeroEyes are both focused on security and building veteran-owned businesses," adds ZeroEyes' Chief of Staff, Kieran Carroll. "We're excited to support Layer 8 Security in their mission and appreciate their services in securing our own business."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes is the industry's leading AI-based weapons detection solution. Our software integrates into existing security camera systems and sends out a series of alerts when a verified gun is detected via our best-in-class weapons detection algorithms. Founded by a team of Navy SEALs and military veterans with over 50 years of military experience with deep special operations and intelligence community expertise, ZeroEyes is the trusted weapons detection provider of numerous clients, including the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, Fortune 1000 corporate campuses, shopping malls, and big-box retail.

About Layer 8 Security

Layer 8 Security is a cybersecurity consulting, advisory, and technical services firm that arms organizations with practical security, compliance, and privacy strategies. Today's business environment requires seamless integration with third-party vendors, clients, and partners. Layer 8 Security ensures your information ecosystem is secure, compliant, and resilient to the severity and frequency of a disruption resulting from a cyber attack.

For more information on ZeroEyes and associated capabilities, please visit www.zeroeyes.com . For more information on Layer 8 Security and associated capabilities, please visit www.layer8security.com .

