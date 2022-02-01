The WNET Group Announces Plans to Transition to NEXTGEN TV: First Broadcaster in the Nation's Largest Designated Market Area to Commit to ATSC 3.0 Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A major effort is now underway to launch NEXTGEN TV service in New York City and surrounding areas - the #1 television market in the country encompassing approximately 7.45 million TV households, according to the 2021 Nielsen DMA Rankings. The WNET Group's WLIW21 will serve as the host station for ATSC 3.0 broadcasts for the three major PBS member stations in the New York metropolitan area: THIRTEEN, WLIW21 and NJ PBS.

WLIW21 plans to sign on with NEXTGEN TV signals following extensive engineering testing and operational planning, co-location of its broadcast facilities to One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, installation of a new transmitter and related equipment, and upgrades to the station's physical plant, all of which have already been completed. The transition is subject to FCC approval, and The WNET Group will make a separate announcement upon the launch of the NEXTGEN TV service.

"The WNET Group is excited to announce this significant undertaking with NEXTGEN TV, which will modernize the New York City broadcast market infrastructure to deliver high-quality broadcasts with the latest technology available," said Neal Shapiro, President & CEO of The WNET Group.

The WNET Group, which launched public television service in the New York metropolitan area in 1961, today is home to New York's PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21, operator of New Jersey's statewide public television network NJ PBS, and Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM.

NEXTGEN TV Broadcast technology is built on the same Internet Protocol backbone as popular streaming media platforms. In addition to providing better quality audio and video, NEXTGEN TV holds the promise of supporting many other digital services. The WNET Group plans to explore these future options working in close collaboration with other partners.

WLIW21 will carry high-definition programming from both WLIW21 and THIRTEEN, along with several standard-definition commercial sub-channels and the THIRTEEN PBS Kids service. As part of the transition to NEXT GEN TV, viewers may expect features including 4K, interactivity, HDR, advanced emergency messaging, additional CC and audio languages, and more, all of which are in the works.

"The WNET Group's NEXTGEN TV Broadcast Initiative will be a shining example of how public media can lead the broadcast industry into the future. The WNET Group's WLIW21 will help bring about the full capabilities of the NEXTGEN TV broadcast standard to the nation's largest television market," said ATSC president, Madeleine Noland.

Supporting organizations for The WNET Group NEXTGEN TV Initiative are listed alphabetically, below:

AGC Systems LLC ( Aldo Cugnini )

AWARN Alliance

BIA Advisory Services

Centralcast

Lerman Senter PLLC

Public Media Venture Group

Skip Pizzi Media Consultant LLC (Project Management)

The WNET Group's NEXTGEN TV Broadcast Initiative will be the first to put New York City among the list of nearly 50 cities where NEXTGEN TV signals are now available, as consumer technology companies expand the availability of integrated NEXTGEN TV sets and related set-top receivers.

Over-the-air viewers will need to rescan their televisions to accommodate these changes upon service launch.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

