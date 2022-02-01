TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2022 BEST OF STAFFING TALENT 10-YEAR DIAMOND AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE The 10-Year Diamond award is the crowning achievement for Best of Staffing firms.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Partners , a leading IT staffing and solutions firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Talent 10-Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to their candidates for at least 10 consecutive years. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates.

Technology Partners (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to earn this award from ClearlyRated that highlights our top priority here at Technology Partners, providing our consultants and clients a best-in-class experience," said Greg Nichols, the company's president and chief operating officer. "Being named 'Best of Staffing' for 10 consecutive years is further validation that we are making an impact on St. Louis and beyond."

Of those firms that have participated in the 2022 Best of Staffing program, only 16% have earned the 10-Year Diamond award. Technology Partners received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 89.4% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 40%.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg.

About Technology Partners

Technology Partners is an award-winning, Chesterfield-based company that provides premier IT staffing and solutions. With over 25 years of experience, the company has partnered with hundreds of corporate clients across a range of industries nationwide. It is a certified Women Business Enterprise and was built upon a revolutionary transparent-margin business model. For more information, visit www.technologypartners.net.

Media Contact: info@technologypartners.net, (877) 636-1331

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

