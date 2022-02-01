SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, the number of gender confirming surgeries has increased by over 40%. With more people seeking gender-related surgeries, there is more of a need for trained surgeons, medical professionals, and facilities perfectly aligned to handle transgender and gender confirming surgeries. Carillion Point Surgery Center has opened its doors as an outpatient ambulatory surgery center for surgeons needing a professional, Medicare-certified environment to perform gender confirming surgeries in addition to general plastic and cosmetic surgeries..

As one of the few ASCs in Seattle able to host surgeons with their own private practices, Carillon Point Surgery Center sought to fulfill a specific need that other ambulatory surgery centers cannot fill: a space for gender confirming surgeries. Carillon Point Surgery Center already hosts several transgender related surgeries every month. Its staff is also full of individuals with the training and experience to create an affirming and welcoming experience for patients of any identity.

Along with medical and administrative staff trained in gender affirmation, Carillon Point Surgery offers many gender confirming body sculpting tools for surgeons to provide the best results to their patients. This includes on-site power assisted liposuction, helium plasma skin tightening, and ultrasonic liposuction. Every surgery performed at Seattle's top ASC has full access to the tools and technology available.

Carillon Point Surgery Center offers some of the most affordable rates for ASC rental in Seattle, especially for a full service experience. On operating at Seattle's best ASC, Dr. Partington says, "The surgery center is very clean and organized leadership is very accommodating to my feedback the team is welcoming and professional most importantly, my patients report positive experiences."

About Carillon Point Surgery Center: Carillon Point Surgery Center is an ambulatory surgery center in Kirkland, WA that primarily services the Seattle and Bellevue metropolitan areas. Providing state of the art surgical equipment, a trained medical team, and a scenic location, Carillon Point Surgery Center is the best ASC Seattle has. It specially caters to plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and gender confirming surgeries. The surgical suite is Medicare-certified and hosts several surgeries every week.

