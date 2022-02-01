Polen Capital Completes Acquisition of DDJ Capital Management

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polen Capital, a global asset manager, today announced it has completed its acquisition of DDJ Capital Management, a boutique high yield, bank loan, private credit, and special situations manager based in Waltham, Massachusetts. The acquisition of DDJ, which was announced December 7, 2021, broadens Polen's investment capabilities into high yield credit and supports the firm's objective of delivering superior active returns to preserve and grow clients' assets.

"We are proud to mark this milestone and welcome the DDJ team to Polen Capital," said Stan Moss, CEO of Polen Capital. "With a talented team, distinctive value proposition, and impressive track record, the DDJ team will enhance Polen's durability and allow us to expand our investment capabilities to meet client demand for income strategies."

David Breazzano, president and chief investment officer of DDJ, said, "The entire DDJ team and I are very excited to join Polen Capital. We share similar values; our team will retain its investment process and approach; and our clients will benefit from Polen's scale, infrastructure, and resources."

With the closing of the transaction, the U.S. High Yield Team will become Polen Capital's fourth autonomous investment franchise. As Head of Team, David Breazzano will continue to oversee the franchise and will join Polen's Operating Committee.

For additional background on the acquisition, please read the announcement news release here.

About Polen Capital Management

Polen Capital Management is a global investment management firm advising approximately $80 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2021) and providing high value investment strategies to a wide range of institutional and individual clients around the world. Since 1989, the firm has been committed to attracting, developing, and retaining exceptional professionals who are aligned with our mission of preserving and growing our clients' assets to protect their present and enable their future. Polen Capital currently has three other autonomous investment teams that oversee a global equities universe of high-quality growth companies: the Boca Raton, Fla.-based Large Company Growth Team, Boston-based Small Company Growth Team, and London-based Emerging Markets Growth Team. The firm has been recognized by Pensions & Investments as one of the industry's "Best Places to Work" for each of the past six years.

About DDJ Capital Management

DDJ is a privately-held investment manager that specializes in investments within the leveraged credit markets, including high yield bonds, syndicated bank loans, private credit and other special situations. Since its inception in 1996, DDJ has sought to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients by adhering to a value-oriented, bottom-up, fundamental investment philosophy. DDJ believes that its disciplined investment approach and exhaustive research process positions the firm to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns to its clients throughout various market cycles. DDJ's investment professionals bring a substantial breadth of experience in portfolio management, research analysis, legal analysis, and trading. As of December 31, 2021, DDJ managed over $8.3 billion in assets on behalf of corporate pension and public retirement funds, mutual fund sponsors, insurance companies, and other institutional investors located in North America and Europe.

Media Contacts:

Amara Kaiyalethe

Polen Capital

561-363-2572

akaiyalethe@polencapital.com

Ryan Graham

JConnelly

862-777-4274

RGraham@jconnelly.com

