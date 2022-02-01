Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the year ending December 31, 2021. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2021, was $708,199 or $0.79 per common share. This compares to $333,597 or $0.37 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year, an increase of 112.3%. The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $520,000. Interest income on loans increased $220,000 primarily due to recognition of loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Interest income on investments increased $193,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities. In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $94,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits.
Unaudited net income YTD as of December 31, 2021 was $2,999,529 or $3.35 per common share. This compares to $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share for YTD as of December 31st of the prior year. This represents an increase of 58.8% in net earnings YTD December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from PPP fees recognized of $1,227,000.
Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were $571.1 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 15.5%. Total loans were $298.0 million and deposits were $519.7 million as of December 31, 2021. This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, total loans decreased 6.8% and total deposits increased 16.9% versus December 31, 2020. Excluding the effect of pay downs on PPP loans during 2021, loans increased $29.9 million, or 9.4%. Book value per share at December 31, 2021 was $43.88 versus $42.56 at December 31, 2020.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter's results noted, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results. Both measures reflect a significant improvement over the same period a year ago and reflect the dedication and quality work of our team.
2022 will be a transitional year for the Bank, as we work to continue improving results, while at the same time, working to replace over $2 million of non-recurring PPP fees we saw in 2021. We are confident that our talented team of bankers will meet this challenge, but improving on our 2021 results will be no small task."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch. In February 2022, Oconee State bank will celebrate 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 85,774,514
$ 76,418,430
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
162,165,152
75,548,813
Other investment
247,400
359,700
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,212,617
6,408,720
Loans, net of unearned income
302,523,687
323,624,861
Allowance for loan loss
(4,542,292)
(4,057,091)
Loans, net
297,981,395
319,567,770
Premises and equipment
8,602,518
5,103,036
Other real estate owned
--
--
Other assets
15,158,403
11,129,233
Total Assets
$ 571,141,998
$ 494,535,702
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 519,693,969
$ 444,701,932
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,794,445
9,770,497
Dividends payable
--
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
2,320,963
1,928,168
Total Liabilities
531,809,377
456,400,597
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,795,076
1,794,250
Restricted Stock
(38,311)
(37,976)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,159,822
4,147,114
Retained earnings
33,268,328
30,850,978
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
147,706
1,380,739
Total Stockholder's Equity
39,332,621
38,135,105
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 571,141,998
$ 494,535,702
Book Value Per Share
$ 43.88
$ 42.56
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,923,036
$ 3,702,713
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
168,142
150,758
Treasuries & Agencies
264,838
139,227
Corporate
94,766
45,187
Federal funds sold & other
36,578
23,305
4,487,360
4,061,190
Interest Expense:
Deposits
218,171
287,415
Other
155,987
180,617
Total Interest Expense
374,158
468,032
Net interest income
4,113,203
3,593,158
Provision for loan losses
220,500
387,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
3,892,703
3,205,658
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
126,728
114,185
Loss on Sale of Assets
(203,971)
500
Securities gains (losses), net
--
--
Mortgage banking income
405,419
668,645
SBA loan related income
183,938
26,539
Commissions on investment sales
24,249
106,387
Other
378,718
337,942
Total noninterest income
915,081
1,254,199
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,433,066
2,593,870
Occupancy
375,854
304,015
Other operating
1,144,600
1,203,959
Total noninterest expense
3,953,519
4,101,844
Income before provision for income taxes
854,265
358,012
Provision for income taxes
146,066
24,415
Net Income
$ 708,199
$ 333,597
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
896,412
897,125
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,412
896,163
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.79
$ 0.37
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
12/31/2021
12/31/2020
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 15,281,802
$ 14,587,768
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
685,752
407,768
Treasuries & Agencies
875,535
804,391
Corporate
346,038
58,594
Federal funds sold & other
102,278
203,373
17,291,405
16,061,894
Interest Expense:
Deposits
1,001,740
1,597,785
Other
623,949
316,410
Total Interest Expense
1,625,689
1,914,195
Net interest income
15,665,716
14,147,699
Provision for loan losses
456,000
1,250,000
Net income after provision for loan losses
15,209,716
12,897,699
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
458,943
453,798
Loss on Sale of Assets
(268,123)
(17,655)
Securities gains (losses), net
172,312
182,860
Mortgage banking income
2,067,991
1,919,163
SBA loan related income
339,651
615,891
Commissions on investment sales
187,329
536,908
Other
1,434,421
1,258,024
Total noninterest income
4,392,523
4,948,990
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
9,300,150
10,085,635
Occupancy
1,425,137
1,204,014
Other operating
5,145,490
4,301,175
Total noninterest expense
15,870,776
15,590,824
Income before provision for income taxes
3,731,463
2,255,864
Provision for income taxes
731,934
367,072
Net Income
$ 2,999,529
$ 1,888,792
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
896,412
895,237
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,412
895,401
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 3.35
$ 2.11
