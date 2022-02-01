InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Flashlight (PHO-2855)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a mechanic, I needed a tool to assist with illumination while also freeing my hands to work," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the JAMES INVENTION."

The invention provides effective hands-free work with small items such as hardware nuts and bolts where use of hand tools is required without having to hold a flashlight. In doing so, it illuminates the area effectively while freeing the hands to engage in working tasks safely and effectively. The invention could allow a user to work on multiple work processes with optimum illumination without hinderance. The invention features a durable and comfortable design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PHO-2855, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

