DroneUp Appoints Eric Grubman As New Chairman of the Board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneUp, LLC , an autonomous drone delivery platform and leading drone services provider, today announced the appointment of Eric Grubman, former executive vice president of the National Football League (NFL) and current chairman of SGHC Limited ("SGHC," or "Super Group"), as the company's new chairman of the board. Grubman will bring decades of financial and business operations experience to DroneUp's fast-growing company.

DroneUp is driving a set of worldwide drone industry standards, including delivery, inspection, and many other needs.

Mr. Grubman has served in various capacities as an advisor and as a senior executive across multiple industries for decades. After serving in the Navy, he began his private-sector career within the Mergers & Acquisitions Department of Goldman, Sachs & Company beginning in 1987. He was elected Partner in 1996 and became co-head of the worldwide Energy & Power Group. He also spearheaded the formation of Goldman's strategic advisory efforts within Professional Sports. In 1999, he became co-President of Constellation Energy Group. After retirement from Constellation, he joined the National Football League in 2004 as Executive Vice President. He became Chairman of On Location Experiences until its sale in 2020. After that, he co-founded and served as chairman of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation until its merger with SGHC Limited in 2022. Mr. Grubman currently serves as Chairman of SGHC.

"Eric is incredibly respected across many business sectors for his tremendous vision, insight, and passion for technology," said Tom Walker, founder and CEO of DroneUp. "We are truly fortunate to have him as our chairman of the board to tap into that well of experience as we continue to innovate and keep the end user's needs at the forefront of every decision."

"I strongly believe in technology's capacity to improve people's lives," Grubman said. "Drone operations have proven to be value-added in advancing safe and reliable options for consumers, patients, and business organizations. I believe DroneUp has the ability to drive a set of worldwide industry standards, enabling a variety of autonomous services, including inter-modal delivery, inspection, and many other everyday needs. It is very exciting for me to join DroneUp and become part of such an innovation."

Additional DroneUp board members include: Thomas Walker, CEO, DroneUp; Thomas R. Ward, EVP E-Commerce, Walmart US; Thomas R. Frantz, Partner, Williams Mullen; and Jerrold L. Miller, CEO, The Miller Group.

About DroneUp

DroneUp is recognized as an automated drone delivery platform and leading drone services provider, transforming organizations with drone delivery and drone technology solutions. DroneUp develops SaaS platforms having patented mobile app technology available at the Apple App and Google Play Stores. With technology-driven customers, together they inspire the future of drone services, providing intelligent access to airspace, automation innovation, streamlined process management, operational efficiency, and a commitment to safety.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, DroneUp was founded in 2016 by Tom Walker. DroneUp quickly moved from an American small business start-up to a global leader, receiving a significant investment from the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc . DroneUp, a privately held company, works with more than 20,000 drone pilots to serve its customer portfolio and is dedicated to connecting communities to drone technology globally. For more information: https://www.droneup.com.

