Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda Officially Declared the "LOUDEST FLAVORS EVER" by Flavor King, Guy Fieri, in New Super Bowl LVI Commercial

For this Year's Super Bowl, Bud Light Seltzer and Guy Fieri Welcome 21+ Fans to the "Land of Loud Flavors," with a Chance to see their Name in the Big Game

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Light Seltzer is making some serious noise with the debut of its newest Super Bowl commercial by welcoming fans to the "Land of Loud Flavors," a magical universe that brings the bold and unexpected taste of Bud Light Seltzer and its most recent and loudest innovation, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, to life – all with the help of the king of flavor himself, celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

"When fans think Bud Light Seltzer, they think big, bold, loud flavors that are consistently pushing the category and going above and beyond consumer expectations," said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light. "There's no more appropriate way to bring fans a taste of our latest innovation, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, than by introducing our new universe "Land of Loud Flavors" on the biggest and loudest stage possible."

The new Super Bowl commercial tells the story of a group of friends who experience a blast of flavor after cracking open a can of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, turning the nearby refrigerator into a portal to the magical world, "Land of Loud Flavors." After entering, the friends are beckoned to present the bold taste of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda by none other than the mayor himself, Guy Fieri. After just one taste, Fieri declares Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda to be the "Loudest Flavors Ever."

To officially welcome fans into the "Land of Loud Flavors," Bud Light Seltzer and Guy Fieri are offering one lucky consumer the chance to see their Name in the Big Game – Super Bowl LVI, forever immortalized in neon lights in both the "Land of Loud Flavors" and Super Bowl history. Now through February 8, fans can enter the "Get Your Name in the Big Game" sweepstakes by posting on social using #LandofLoudFlavors and #Sweepstakes or by entering at landofloudflavors.com.

"Teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer for my first Super Bowl commercial feels like being the #1 draft pick. This team has always made the best commercials and I'm stoked I get to play for them," said Fieri. "Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda and I are all about loud flavors and I can't wait for fans to see how the 'Land of Loud Flavors' comes to life!"

The new spot celebrates the brand's commitment to disrupting the seltzer category with permanent offerings like Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie Dye and the all-new Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, in addition to limited edition packs like the seasonal Bud Light Seltzer Ugly Sweater and recent pucker-worthy Bud Light Seltzer Sour. Fans can quite literally hear the sound of Bud Light Seltzer come to life on screen as the "Land of Loud Flavors" opens up endless flavor possibilities.

The totally unexpected Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda variety pack brings the bold classic soda flavors we all love to seltzer form with zero sugar including: Classic Cola, Cherry Cola, Orange Soda and Citrus Soda. The permanent addition to the Bud Light Seltzer family is available for purchase in 12 oz. slim can variety 12-packs.

To follow the latest on Bud Light Seltzer and the "Land of Loud Flavors", visit landofloudflavors.com and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLight.

*BUD LIGHT® SELTZER "GET YOUR NAME IN THE BIG GAME" SWEEPSTAKES. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 2/1/22 and ends 2/8/22. Multiple entry periods. See Official Rules at Budlight.com/nameinthebiggame for entry deadlines, prizes and details. Message and data rate may apply. Void where prohibited.

