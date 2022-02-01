ALC Home Health awarded Nursing Contract for Miami-Dade County Public Schools

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America- Loving Care Home Health (ALC Home Health) was awarded a contract to provide school nursing for E.S.E and comprehensive health services to Miami Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS).

For the better part of two decades, ALC Home Health has been serving the residents of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. As a licensed and nationally accredited Home Health Agency, the company manages the nursing care of hundreds of patients daily and employs hundreds of nurses and nursing assistants. Relying on the guidance of Gazitua Letelier, PA, ALC successfully responded to an RFP published for School Nursing services by M-DCPS and was awarded as an official vendor for the school nursing services for both exceptional student education and comprehensive health services at Miami Dade Schools. Raymond Rodriguez-Torres, President and co-CEO of ALC said: "To care for the children of Miami-Dade County is an extraordinary privilege. We are grateful to Luis Andre Gazitua for his council and to M-DCPS School Board and Administration for their trust. We are honored for opportunity to serve the children of our community. Ensuring the health and well-being of children is a passion for all of us at ALC."

Rolando Medina Chairman and Co-CEO of ALC said: "For almost 20 years, ALC has strived to meet the highest standards of nursing care for both adults and children in Miami. We are excited and grateful to have been awarded this contract and work in partnership with M-DCPS board and staff."

Staffing efforts are underway and nurses are now being deployed to schools throughout Miami Dade County where nursing services are desperately needed, particularly due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. All nurses interested in exploring an opportunity as a school nurse are encouraged to contact ALC at 305-828-5310.

Founded in 2005, America-Loving Care Home Health has cared for thousands of adults and children in Miami Dade and Monroe Counties. ALC specializes in High Tech Skilled Nursing, Physical Therapy and Nursing assistance needed at home. ALC Home Health believes in compassion without compromise and is regarded as one of Miami's premier home health nursing agencies. For more information, please visit www.ALCHomeHealth.net

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) educates over 345,000 students in 392 schools and is the fourth largest school district in the nation. The school district staffs over 40,000 employees, including teachers, administrators, paraeducators, and school and central office staff.

