RAISE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE HIRES 13-YEAR VETERAN BROKER JOSH RAND AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raise Commercial Real Estate (Raise), a technology-powered commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that it has hired 13-year veteran broker Josh Rand as Senior Vice President in the firm's Los Angeles office. Rand will continue working with occupiers on their leasing and investment real estate needs in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.

With the addition of Rand, the firm has more than doubled the team throughout Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and Denver since 2020. Raise has high growth targets for 2022 as it expands across the country, serving clients from publicly traded companies like Palantir and Twitch to high growth startups like Notion and Envoy.

"Starting 2022 with an impactful addition to the brokerage team underscores our excitement in Los Angeles and commitment to client service in a time of rapid change," said Felipe Gomez-Kraus, President at Raise. "Josh's extensive background serving the best occupiers in Los Angeles, matched with his understanding of how our technology can impact their experience, is the perfect addition as we continue our expansion across the country."

Rand joins Raise from Cresa where he most recently served as Senior Vice President. Completing more than $200 million in lease and sales transactions since 2008, he has worked with clients across various industries in the Greater Los Angeles area and throughout the United States including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Beyond Yoga and DRINKS.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Raise team to begin offering data-driven intelligence and a powerful platform for my clients. Given that Los Angeles is at the epicenter of entertainment, media, and technology, the market deserves a technology-enabled service that allows clients to make better decisions and save time. At Raise, not only do we have a truly differentiated experience for our clients, but the platform also powers all of our work behind the scenes allowing our team to go to the ends of the earth for our clients," said Rand.

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco with additional offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and Denver, Raise is a technology-enabled brokerage pairing expert brokers and workplace leaders with powerful technology to provide companies the best service in finding and managing their workplace. In just a few years, Raise has helped hundreds of leading startups and high growth companies, including Palantir, Envoy, Notion, Brex, Afterpay, and many more. For more information, visit raise.work .

