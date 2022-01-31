ISP Creative Expands Impact with Inclusive Community Narrative Series

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISP Creative is launching a new impact series entitled, Capturing the Spirit of Being Seen, sharing personal stories with diverse perspectives. Through one-on-one conversations and various formats, each program will look at how leaders and advocates show up for equity and impact around their own personal journeys and with their professional communities of influence.

The series launch starts February 1, in honor of Black History Month. Speakers include Rhetta Andrews Bowers, Texas House Representative, HD 113; Taylor Toynes, For Oak Cliff; Anthony Brown, ABB Solutions, Inc.; Ade Hazley, Torres Hazley Enterprise; Georgette Dunn, Flow Mind Body Soul Studio; Candace Brown-Evans, Fresh Dentistry by CanDDS and Kimiko Williams, VHA North Texas. Additional series topics will recognize International Women's Day, AAPI, LGBTQ, Persons with Disabilities and Hispanic Heritage month.

"Our intention is to produce content with impact," said Veronica Torres Hazley, ISP Creative Chief Impact Officer. "ISP Creative thrives on connecting our core values of impact, service and partnership to the content we share with the community. We are thrilled to build upon networks of leaders that are contributing to the conversations and stories that we proudly produce."

In alignment with the national theme for Black History Month, the first series will highlight topics related to Black health and wellness, hair, holistic health, as well as a look at the history related to Black health, wellness and fitness. The series will also explore how corporate America shows up for their employees for holistic resources to support and promote healthier living while building equity and an inclusive culture.

"The Crown Act is about equality and respect for people of color," said Rhetta Andrew's Bowers, Texas Representative, House District 113. "Its passage will help create a respectful and open world for natural hair, and it will ensure that hair-based discrimination does not lead to inequality and bias in our daily lives. Natural hair is a part of our identity and sharing our stories of hair-based discrimination is important. Even more so, it's important to embrace our natural hair and feel free to do so. As we continue sharing more and educating others, that's how we will pass the Crown Act in Texas."

The first series is hosted by Veronica Torres Hazley, ISP Creative Chief Impact Officer and Ameerah Saine of BAS Media and will run weekly via social media platforms (LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) during Black History Month beginning February 1.

About ISP Creative: ISP Creative is a full-service creative marketing agency and production studio. ISP builds brands through impactful stories and creates stunning visuals with leading technology and platforms for all digital channels. From innovative concepting, to focused strategy, to seamless production, ISP provides the best turn-key service for brands and delivers results for lasting impact.

ISP Creative Impact Series: Black Health and Wellness, Capturing the Spirit of Being Seen

ISP CREATIVE

