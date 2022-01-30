AIG's Live Social apps Among Fastest Growing in World

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group (AIG), the leading global live social company, announced the 2021 top rankings of its live social products. Reported by global 3rd party analytical platforms AppAnnie and Sensor Tower, these rankings exemplified AIG's leadership in the global live social industry as well as specifically in emerging markets. In 2021, AIG's live video app Uplive and social dating apps Lamour and Cute U clinched top places in global app rankings based on downloads and consumer spending.

Uplive, the world's largest live video platform, rose to become the top consumer spend social app in APAC in 2021, App Annie reports. Uplive was also the fastest-growing live video app globally as measured by YoY growth in downloads, according to Sensor Tower. In addition to downloads, Uplive also grew quickly in revenue, placing 3rd among Android social apps globally.

Uplive was also the first global live video app to receive an award from Rotana, one of the largest media groups in the Middle East. This award recognized Uplive's product innovation as well as commitment to culturally appropriate quality content for the Middle East Region.

AIG's live social dating apps, Cute U and Lamour, ranked 3rd and 8th respectively in 2021 worldwide dating app downloads. With particularly strong numbers in emerging markets, Cute U and Lamour remain the preferred dating apps for users around the globe.

"AIG is dedicated to providing the best live social user experience across our products, which our tremendous growth in 2021 reflects," said Andy Tian, CEO of AIG. "We are proud of our leadership in the global social app industry, and in particular, our dedication to emerging market users. We look forward to introducing more innovative features and experiences in the upcoming year."

The success of AIG products also reflects the global growth of the dating app and live video industries. App Annie reports that time spent on live streaming apps increased by 900% since 2018, while time spent on dating apps increased by 95%. As the foremost company producing live social products, AIG is strongly positioned as an industry leader in live streaming and dating apps. By placing a priority on emerging markets and diversifying their offerings for local markets, AIG has tapped huge underserved markets to serve a truly global user base. As emerging market's smartphone penetration and 4G/5G networks further improve, AIG is poised to capture even more share of the fast growing live social user base.

Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with 520 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. AIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, leading dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast growing voice and game based live social apps. It includes operations in eighteen offices around the globe that brings deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets. Combined with cutting-edge technology and a scalable global infrastructure, AIG is bringing the most exciting social product experiences to users across emerging markets.

