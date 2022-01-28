medical leverage, a communications company, expands publication writing and planning services

CARY, N.C., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- medical leverage, a communications company (ml) is pleased to announce a 2022 expansion to its content production services, branded as mlSolutions, to service the highly specialized scientific writing needs of preclinical trial publications. This expansion in services was created to support ml's clients' needs for high quality, strategic, early-stage content development.

mlSolutions, is one of medical leverage's flagship service products developed to create manuscripts, dossiers, abstracts, posters, and journal articles for its life science clients. Since its launch, mlSolutions has helped foster disease state awareness through the publication of data from phase II and III clinical trials.

medical leverage's president, Dave Oury, says, "ml's expansion efforts are always guided by the service levels that we offer to our clients. As our suite of products has grown (and is still growing) to include expanded content production services, we exhibit our core values by being proactive in a way that constantly evaluates and upgrades our offerings so as to always anticipate the needs of our end-users. As always, our product development approach is guided by our core values and steered by our Executive Leadership Team."

ABOUT - medical leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.For 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within US and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product and behind every healthcare professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

