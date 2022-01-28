"EXPLORING THE WILD WEST OF NFTS" EXPANDS SPEAKING PORTFOLIO AND REVEALS ON-SITE ART EXHIBIT

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exploring the Wild West of NFTs is scheduled for February 10-13, 2022, and today announced the expansion of their speaking portfolio to include Playboy's Chief Brand Officer, Rachel Webber. The event also released details of exhibits and sessions that attendees can expect. Bernoulli | Locke, creator of exclusive experiences, designed this future-focused event as it celebrates the natural beauty of Jackson Hole, set at the Four Seasons Resort in the most crypto-forward state of Wyoming.

An example of the exciting agenda is the panel discussion entitled, "From Wallet to Wall," a conversation around how NFT art makes its way from purchase to how it is presented, ensuring maximum impact as intended by the artist. The panel will dive into both the opportunities and challenges of the process and will be moderated by Barco Residential's Tim Sinnaeve.

"Collaborating with Vellum LA Gallery and SuperRare for an exhibit on our Digital Canvases using LED and Projection Technologies has been such an unique and electrifying experience," explains Tim Sinnaeve, Managing Director at Barco Residential. "We're honoured to bring this gallery to life on-site at 'Exploring the Wild West of NFTs' and are excited to provide a stimulating visual experience to the esteemed lineup. Digital Canvas Technology is a critical part of the ecosystem of NFTs."

"Our event in Jackson Hole has assembled a distinguished roster of speakers, and I'm beyond delighted to welcome Rachel Webber from Playboy to this list," said David Palmer, Founder and CEO of Bernoulli | Locke. "Rachel and her fellow panelists will enlighten guests on the significance of this fast-emerging space - those who attend will be primed with a rich understanding and education to excel into Web 3.0."

Confirmed speakers include the following: Rachel Webber, Chief Brand and Strategy Officer at Playboy, Mickey Maher, the SVP of Partnerships at Dapper Labs, Zack Seaward and Daniel Nelson of Coindesk, Allison Sturges, Head of Partnerships at Genies, Arif Khan, the CEO and Founder of Alethea,ai, Dirk Lueth, the Co-Founder of Upland, David Feinstein, of SuperRare, Sinziana Velicescu, Curator of Vellum Gallery, Sidney Smith, Music Producer and CEO of Auggy, Artists Griffin Loop and Jeff Nishinaka, Jin Kim, Co-Founder of Catbotica, Tim Sinnaeve, Managing Director of Barco Residential, and many others – all in collaboration with host Shelly Palmer, a recognized technology visionary.

Attendees have the unique opportunity to ski, dine and attend sessions with the experts, a rare opportunity to enter and understand the trailblazing NFT ecosystem. A White Glove service is offered to personally facilitate each attendee's journey with NFTs.

Stake your claim soon.

The event is reaching its capacity of 200; once this is maxxed the Conference will be closed to the public, and only 60 VIP slots will be available for special admittance to unique, intimate dinners with some of the thought leaders from this burgeoning new technology stage.

More information is available at http://www.14e.com/10450View

For tickets, contact: TJJ@14e.com .

Press inquiries, contact bernoullilocke@virgo-pr.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Bernoulli | Locke