Benzinga To Bring Back Annual Event That Recognizes Disruptive Innovation In Fintech

Benzinga To Bring Back Annual Event That Recognizes Disruptive Innovation In Fintech

DETROIT, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga , a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will hold its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards , a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, in November in NYC.

About: In helping investors grow, as well as to promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

The latest event – Benzinga Global Fintech Awards – will recognize and award those innovators that create positive and diverse changes in the financial services space.

Participating companies and executives will be acknowledged both as Finalists and Winners.

Additionally, the nominee with the highest amount of votes from a public voting round wins a People's Choice Award.

Bonus: In addition to ad space on Benzinga.com valued at $5,000, press releases, and email graphics, award winners will be covered editorially by an in-house content team that publishes its work to over 20 million monthly readers on platforms like Yahoo! Finance, and MarketWatch.

"We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick said. "We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

Also, those participants with the highest scores will qualify for a Zingy and People's Choice Award.

This year's Zingy categories include the following:

Investing: Solutions that enable investors to make a greater impact on their finances.

Outstanding Performance: The leading provider of a product or service that's absolutely essential for continued progress.

Institutions: Mentorship and experiences that bring to life innovative finance solutions.

Industry Leadership: High-level company officials that pushed past challenges to develop a new approach to making an impact.

Personal Finance & Wealth Management: The digitization and democratization of wealth creation and management.

To participate in this recognition of the next wave of disruptive innovation in financial services, please visit bzawards.com to learn more. For questions contact events@benzinga.com .

About Benzinga

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

The firm's core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

View original content:

SOURCE Benzinga