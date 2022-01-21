New Study Showing Urolithin A Significantly Improves Muscle Endurance in Older Adults Published in JAMA Network Open

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science, a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science, shared the publication of the results of a clinical trial in JAMA Network Open, a member of the JAMA Network, evaluating Mitopure Urolithin A (Mitopure). The study found a daily supplement of 1000mg Mitopure significantly improved muscle endurance at two months, indicating that Mitopure can positively impact muscle and cellular health in older adults. Mitopure is a proprietary form of Urolithin A made by Amazentis that works by supporting the cells' ability to renew their powerplants, the mitochondria, during the aging process. As muscles have a high demand for energy there are a large number of mitochondria in muscle cells.

"We've long believed in the potential for Mitopure to help maintain muscular health and this study confirmed its important role," explained Anurag Singh, Chief Medical Officer at Amazentis and study co-author. "Even with adequate consumption of foods that can naturally deliver building blocks for Urolithin A, most people lack the ability to produce sufficient quantities to have a therapeutic effect. Thus, we want more people to consider supplementation with Mitopure, especially as they age."

Aging is associated with a decline in mitochondrial function which can lead to reduced exercise capacity. By focusing on improving mitochondrial health, new nutritional compounds can promote healthy aging and improved muscle performance.

What's promising is that results from the study showed that after just two months, those who received a daily Mitopure supplement experienced significant improvement in hand and leg muscle endurance (the ability to repeatedly contract a muscle over an extended period of time) compared to those who received a placebo. Mitopure supplementation was also found to be safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.

"This study further validates the role of Mitopure as an important nutritional supplement, especially as we age. We are proud to offer this proprietary form of Urolithin A in Celltrient Cellular Strength. It offers a convenient way for people to help strengthen their cellular health and support muscle function," said Rick Jentis, Global Category Head for Cellular Nutrition. "We remain focused on building a future where aging is defined by possibilities, not chronological age or preconceived limitations."

ENERGIZE Trial

The ENERGIZE Trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial conducted at the University of Washington School of Medicine with professor of radiology David Marcinek as principal investigator. The study evaluated the impact of supplementation with Mitopure Urolithin A on skeletal muscle performance and mitochondrial health in older adults. Mitopure is molecularly identical to the natural gut microbiome-derived metabolite produced from foods like pomegranates, nuts, and berries.

The study evaluated 66 sedentary older adults (65-90 years of age) who were randomized to receive daily oral supplementation with either 1000mg Mitopure or placebo for 4 months. The study found that participants who received Mitopure had a significant increase in 6-minute walking distance compared to baseline, but the increase did not reach statistical significance vs placebo.

Additional endpoints were change in muscle endurance of two skeletal muscles, tibialis anterior in the leg and first dorsal interosseus in the hand. The study found that muscle endurance significantly improved in the Mitopure intervention group (p≤0.05) compared with placebo at 2 months. Measures of endurance continued to improve in the Mitopure group at 4 months, but this was no longer significant compared to placebo.

The study also concluded long-term UA supplementation was safe and tolerable.

The full study is registered on clinicaltrials.gov as: NCT03283462.

Urolithin A

Urolithin A (UA) is a cellular nutrient that supports mitochondrial function and renewal, which is important for muscle strength and stamina. UA is formed by gut bacteria when foods containing ellagitannins, a beneficial plant compound, are consumed.

Celltrient™ Cellular Nutrition

Nestlé Health Science has introduced Celltrient™ Cellular Nutrition, a specialized range of nutritional solutions designed to support cellular health. Celltrient Cellular Strength offers Mitopure™, a proprietary form of UA. For more information on Celltrient Cellular Nutrition, visit www.celltrient.com .

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science is a leader in the science of nutrition and a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We believe in empowering healthier lives through nutrition and are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based active lifestyle nutrition, medical nutrition and pharmaceutical solutions. Our extensive research network, both within Nestlé's R&D centers as well as with external partners, provides the foundation for products that can help people to live their healthiest lives. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 11,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. www.nestlehealthscience.us

