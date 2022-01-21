High Street Insurance Partners Successfully Acquires Insurance Services Group.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced its December acquisition of Insurance Services Group (ISG), a full-service, regional insurance brokerage firm. ISG is headquartered in Washington and serves clients in 12 states, with a large concentration in the West.

High Street Insurance Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/High Street Insurance Partners)

"This acquisition represents our continued expansion in the West," said Scott Wick, CEO of HSIP. "With the addition of ISG, we can assist a greater number of clients with a full spectrum of insurance needs."

Trevor Campbell, President of Insurance Services Group, commented, "We are excited to join HSIP. Their vision aligns perfectly with ours; commitment to our clients and the local communities in which we live. We will be able to leverage the partnership to continue to provide best-in-class solutions to all our clients."

This acquisition is one of 17 finalized in December, making HSIP one of the most active brokerage firms in 2021, in terms of acquisitions. HSIP has acquired 97 agencies in just three years. The firm has a geographical footprint spanning 23 states.

About High Street Insurance Partners

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service, independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 1,700 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, & Washington. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners